Mission: Impossible's Rebecca Ferguson Reveals A Tom Cruise-Specific Behavior That Might Surprise You

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is hitting theaters next month, and it will mark the third time Rebecca Ferguson has played Ilsa Faust in the franchise. The seventh installment recently had its big premiere in Rome, and ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis was in attendance. During an interview with Davis, Ferguson talked about making the Mission: Impossible films, and she even revealed a fun fact about Tom Cruise that may surprise you.

"He chops his salad really, really small," Ferguson revealed when asked if there's anything about Cruise that fans might not know. "He did tell me that it is much more productive walking from meeting A to B. I'm not sure he is doing that anymore, but I remember going, 'Why does it look like rabbit food, the food we're getting?' And he goes, 'Well, eat quicker, eat quicker.'"

Later in the interview, Ferguson hilariously got distracted by all of the fun surrounding them at the premiere. "My god, it's so loud," she proclaimed. "What is this, a Mission: Impossible?" Davis joked they would have to start running through the streets and Ferguson agreed, adding, "Pumping, eating salad, really finely chopped." You can watch the full interview at the top of the page.

Will Rebecca Ferguson Make an Isla Faust Spinoff?

"When I started Mission, I fell in love with Ilsa so much. I thought, 'Yeah, f-ck yeah she'd have a spinoff,'" Ferguson recently told ComicBook.com. "And then gradually, I don't know if I became humble or if I realized it has nothing to do with Ilsa, it actually is a team thing, it is Ilsa and Ethan and [Simon Pegg's] Benji and -- I was gonna say Ving [Rhames] -- all of the characters together that makes it so good."

Ferguson did note that if a Mission: Impossiblespin-off project were to be developed, it could still be effective, adding, "The idea of Ilsa alone -- it would always work, you would need [director] Chris McQuarrie and you would need Tom to produce it. Maybe Tom's Ethan can dip in and out, he can be a guest star in my show. My point is, it's not needed, I think. I think we're good as it stands."

What Is Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One About?

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premieres in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.