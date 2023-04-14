Rebecca Ferguson Addresses Possibility of a Mission: Impossible Spinoff (Exclusive)

Rebecca Ferguson debuted as Ilsa Faust in the Mission: Impossible franchise with 2015's Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and has become an integral component of each subsequent film, including the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two. With these two films set to become the final installments of the big-screen franchise, some fans are wondering what the future might hold for these characters, with Ferguson confirming how, while she might have had passion for an Ilsa spin-off project at one point, she now feels like the team dynamic, as well as Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt, is necessary for an adventure's success. Ferguson will next be seen in the Apple TV+ series Silo, which premieres on May 5th.

"When I started Mission, I fell in love with Ilsa so much. I thought, 'Yeah, f-ck yeah she'd have a spinoff,'" Ferguson confirmed with Ilsa's future to ComicBook.com. "And then gradually, I don't know if I became humble or if I realized it has nothing to do with Ilsa, it actually is a team thing, it is Ilsa and Ethan and [Simon Pegg's] Benji and -- I was gonna say Ving [Rhames] -- all of the characters together that makes it so good."

She did note that, were a spin-off project to be developed by the minds behind Mission: Impossible, it could still be effective, expressing, "The idea of Ilsa alone -- it would always work, you would need [director] Chris McQuarrie and you would need Tom to produce it. Maybe Tom's Ethan can dip in and out, he can be a guest star in my show. My point is, it's not needed, I think. I think we're good as it stands."

Interestingly enough, Mission: Impossible began as a TV series in the '60s, so after the conclusion of the big-screen franchise, it's possible the concept will return to the small screen.

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Ferguson includes Academy Award-winner Tim Robbins (Mystic River), Common (The Chi), Emmy-nominee Harriet Walter (Succession), Chinaza Uche (Dickinson), Avi Nash (The Walking Dead), Critics Choice Award and NAACP winner David Oyelowo (Selma), and Emmy-nominee Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation).

Silo premieres on Apple TV+ on May 5th. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is expected to hit theaters on July 14th.

