Adrian Monk is back on the case — one last time. After actor Tony Shalhoub revealed the Monk cast will reunite for a movie sequel to the mystery dramedy series that ran for eight seasons on USA Network, streamer Peacock on Wednesday officially announced Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie. Set in the present day "post-COVID," the Monk movie sees germophobic former SFPD detective turned obsessive-compulsive consultant Monk return to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved step-daughter Molly (played by Alona Tal in the original series), a journalist preparing for her wedding.

Joining Shalhoub in the Peacock revival movie are original series stars Ted Levine (as Captain Leland Stottlemeyer), Traylor Howard (as Monk's assistant, Natalie Teeger), Jason Gray-Stanford (as Lt. Randy Disher), Melora Hardin (as Monk's late wife, Trudy Monk), and Hector Elizondo (as therapist Neven Bell).

"When creator Andy Breckman came to us with a new Monk case set in present day, we immediately fell in love with this story all over again," said Michael Sluchan, EVP, Movies, Kids, Daytime, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "The movie has the heart and humor of the original series with a contemporary relevance, and we're overjoyed to work with the original creative team ... for what is sure to be a must-see movie event for Peacock audiences."



Shalhoub serves as executive producer on the new movie from the original creative team, including creator, executive producer and writer Andy Breckman, executive producer David Hoberman, and executive producer/director Randy Zisk. Universal Studio Group's UCP, behind straight-to-streaming movies Psych 2: Lassie Come Home and Psych 3: This Is Gus, is the studio.

"New and returning fans of Monk will love how this creative team was able to preserve all that we admire about Adrian Monk while bringing him into the present," said Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP. "We can't wait for Peacock viewers to experience this fresh, fun and imaginative film."

In a recent interview, Shalhoub said the "90-minute" streaming movie is "Monk post-COVID," joking that the so-called defective detective is "in trouble" because of his obsessive-compulsive disorder and phobia of germs.

The Emmy-winning original series, which ran for 125 episodes over eight seasons between 2002 and 2009 on USA Network, starred Shalboub as Adrian Monk, a brilliant detective who suffers from OCD, and his psychological disorder costs him his position as a legendary homicide detective on the San Francisco Police Force. Due to the tragic unsolved murder of his wife, Trudy, Monk has developed a heightened fear of germs, heights, crowds and virtually everything else, which provides an unusual challenge to solving crimes ... not to mention his day-to-day existence. All eight seasons of Monk are streaming on Peacock.

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie will stream on Peacock. A release date is TBA.