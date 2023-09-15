Monsters of California Trailer Reveals First Look at Sci-Fi Film From Blink-182's Tom DeLonge

Tom Delonge, one of the members of the hit band Blink-182, is getting ready to release his upcoming sci-fi film Monsters of California, and fans are excited to see what the film is about. Monsters of California will feature a cast that Richard Kind, Casper Van Dien, and many more are leading. We previously got our first look at the film through a previous trailer, and it looks pretty interesting from everything we've seen. Now, it seems that Delonge is ready to give another look at the film with a brand-new trailer.

Delong has finally released a new trailer for the film that i09 exclusively revealed to the world, giving us another new look at the sci-fi project. In the trailer, we get to see some moments from the film, but not much is known about what will happen. But we got good looks at Kind and Van Dien in Monsters of California, and it should be enough to excite fans for what's to come. You can check out the trailer for Monsters of California below.

Monsters of California Trailer

"The film takes my fascination with the unexplained, combines it with the skate culture I grew up a part of, and tosses in my ridiculous sense of humor that millions got to witness during my Blink-182 days," says Delonge in a statement. "In recent years, I've had the good fortune of helping the government remember how much they care about UFOs through the work we do at To The Stars, and it's that experience which helped inspire this movie. I can't wait for audiences to see the fucked up fun adventure these kids go on."

Richard Kind and Casper Van Dien will star alongside Arianne Zucker, Camille Kostek, Gabrielle Haugh, Jack Samson, Jared Scott, and Jack Lancaster. It was written by DeLonge and Ian Miller. The director also produced Monsters of California through his To The Stars Media production banner with Cartel Pictures' Stan Spry and Eric Woods.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Monsters of California and Tom Delonge's as we learn them.

What do you think about the new trailer? Are you excited to see Monsters of California when it arrives in theaters? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!