Tom DeLonge Might've Been Right About Aliens All Along

Tom DeLonge's been in the spotlight for quite some time. Most recently, that's been because the Blink-182 frontman has been on a globetrotting adventure with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker, treating fans of the punk rockers to the band's second reunion tour. Beyond that, DeLonge also happens to be one of the most prominent voices among UFO discourse, with the musician investing a substantial amount of time and resources into the exploration of unidentified aircraft. Now, one of DeLonge's 2019 soundbites is going viral for just how accurate his predictions were.

In a chat with the Pasadena-based KROQ in 2019, DeLonge predicted Congressional hearings on the matter would take place within the next "three to five" years. Earlier this month, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said he expects the House Oversight Committee to eventually host hearings after an explosive report from a former intelligence community official surfaced suggesting the government was in position of "non-human" aircraft.

"In three to five years you will start to see rumblings of hearings," DeLonge said on the radio station on May 10, 2019. "You still start to hear the pressure building to have Congressional hearings and then once that happens, things get a little scar. Because then, on a public level, they have to act on this thing. Now what does that mean? What are they going to do? Those things happening on a public forum could be terrifying."

The report came from David Grusch, a former intelligence official with the United States Air Force. Another former intelligence official, Christopher Mellon, supported Grusch's claims.

"A number of well-placed current and former officials have shared detailed information with me regarding this alleged program, including insights into the history, governing documents and the location where a craft was allegedly abandoned and recovered," Mellon told the website. "However, it is a delicate matter getting this potentially explosive information into the right hands for validation. This is made harder by the fact that, rightly or wrongly, a number of potential sources do not trust the leadership of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office established by Congress."

