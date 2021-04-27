Riverdale's Cole Sprouse to Star in HBO Max's Moonshot

✖

Cole Sprouse has become a bonafide phenomenon over the past years, thanks to fan-favorite roles in Riverdale and Five Feet Apart. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Sprouse would be returning to the world of teen rom-coms — but with a compelling twist. Sprouse has been cast in a starring role in Moonshot, an upcoming feature from New Line that is set to debut exclusively on HBO Max. Sprouse will be starring alongside To All the Boys and X-Men: Apocalypse star Lana Condor in the film, which is being produced by Riverdale's Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Moonshot is a romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist, set in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer. Two very different college students wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others.

Condor will star as Sophie, described as a "focused and buttoned-up college student" and "a woman with a plan — or at least, she was before her boyfriend Calvin moved to Mars, and she decided to go after him." Sprouse's character details have not been confirmed, but the actor did take to Instagram to announce the film, joking that he's "the last person you want to be trapped on a spacecraft with," calling Condor "timeless," and expressing that he's "very excited" to be working on the project.

Moonshot is set to be directed by Wyrm's Chris Winterbauer, with a screenplay from Max Taxe. Producers will also include Jill McElroy and Jenna Sarkin of Entertainment 360. Mike McGrath and Dana Fox will also executive produce. This film is the second in a four-picture deal between Berlanti/Schechter Films and HBO Max, after the release of the road trip movie Unpregnant last year.

In addition to Riverdale, where he currently portrays Jughead Jones, Sprouse's filmography includes the upcoming film Under Cover alongside Zachary Levi. He also starred in and produced the narrative podcast Borrasca, which debuted last year.

Moonshot does not currently have a release date, but it is expected to debut exclusively on HBO Max.