Lana Condor to Star in Sci-Fi Rom-Com for Greg Berlanti, HBO Max

Actress Lana Condor is gearing up for her next major project. The star of Netflix's To All the Boys feature films has been tapped to star in Moonshot, an original film for HBO Max. The Hollywood Reporter brings word of her casting, confirming that the film will be directed by Chris Winterbauer, marking his feature film debut. Described as a sci-fi rom-com, Moonshot is written by Max Taxe and tells the story of a terraformed Mars that has been colonized and sees "Two very different college students that wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to Mars in order to be united with their significant others."

The outlet notes that Condor will star as Sophie, described as a "focused and buttoned-up college student" and "a woman with a plan — or at least, she was before her boyfriend Calvin moved to Mars, and she decided to go after him." Condor herself expressed excitement for joining the film on Twitter, writing "SO THRILLER (sic) FOR MY NEXT MOVIE!!! SPACE HERE WE COME."

Moonshot will mark the second feature film produced by Berlanti in his deal with HBO Max, the first of which is the upcoming UnPregnant. In addition to the films he's producing, Berlanti has also been tapped to produce several television shows for the streaming service including a highly-anticipated Green Lantern TV series which is one of many exciting DC shows in the works.

SO THRILLER FOR MY NEXT MOVIE!!! SPACE HERE WE COME 🚀🌘🪐❤️ https://t.co/sghOPmxKCr @THR pic.twitter.com/kriWGd8sFV — Lana Condor (@lanacondor) June 24, 2020

Condor will next be seen in the third "To All the Boys" feature film for Netflix, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, starring alongside Noah Centineo once again. An official premiere date has not been announced by the streaming service. The actress made her feature film debut in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse, playing the fan-favorite mutant character Jubilee. There was a lot of outcry from fans that the character would finally appear on the big screen in the film, but most of Condor's scenes were left on the cutting room floor. During an interview with StyleCaster, Condor explained that she wasn't aware of how Jubilee's presence would be diminished, and said that "in the moment, I was happy for any part I could get."

"Now, if that same experience happened, I would be pretty discouraged and upset and feel there was an injustice," Condor added.

Condor's further credits on the big and small screen also include the shortlived Deadly Class TV series on SYFY and the Alita: Battle Angel feature film.

