If Morbius is a Living Vampire, the first reactions to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe spinoff starring Jared Leto are a stake to the heart. Seemingly set in the home universe of Tom Hardy’s lethal protector Venom, Sony’s Morbius sinks its teeth into the box office when the Spidey-less spinoff opens exclusively in theaters on April 1 (March 31 in the UK). But will audiences bite? Social reactions out of an advanced fan screening in the United Kingdom are calling Morbius — which stars Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson — “about as bad as you were expecting.”

“#Morbius is unfortunately not great” and “definitely not as fun as Venom,” tweeted critic and FANDOM writer Nicola Austin, who criticized the “shoddy” visual effects and a “formulaic plot” out of the 2000s. “Really confused at the future of the Sony Spiderverse following the post-credits scenes & the editing. Matt Smith is clearly having a blast though!”

Well, #Morbius is about as bad as you were expecting. A 2005 plot collides with visually confusing CGI to create a bit of a snooze fest. But don't worry, they've saved the worst for last. Featuring some of the worst post credits scenes you've EVER seen, Sony are off their rocker. pic.twitter.com/TMfVpq95Tn — Sab Astley (@sab_astley) March 24, 2022

Reads a more biting reaction from film journalist Sab Astley, Morbius “is about as bad as you were expecting. A 2005 plot collides with visually confusing CGI to create a bit of a snooze fest. But don’t worry, they’ve saved the worst for last. Featuring some of the worst post credits scenes you’ve EVER seen, Sony are off their rocker.”

More tweets, collected in full below, call the “boring and disjointed” Morbius a victim of butchering by a studio that “had no clue what they wanted to do with it — not that there’s a good film trapped in there.” Morbius is playing in US theaters on April 1.

Well #Morbius is unfortunately not great (some really shoddy vfx & 00s formulaic plot) & definitely not as fun as Venom. Really confused at the future of the Sony Spiderverse following the post-credits scenes & the editing 🤷‍♀️ Matt Smith is clearly having a blast though! pic.twitter.com/ZCz8aLeUL0 — Nicola Austin (@nicola_aus) March 24, 2022

#Morbius proves that no matter how many famous faces or shiny visuals you squeeze in, Sony will always find a way to impressively misunderstand basic storytelling pic.twitter.com/Jxf8bPzi57 — Escape Film Club (@EscapeFilmClub) March 24, 2022

In #Morbius Matt Smith gloriously hams up the place and Oliver Wood delivers some visual flare to the action sequences.

Aside from that, the bad plotting & messy cgi, confusing editing & worse sound mix result in absolute incoherence

But the post-credits manage to out do it all pic.twitter.com/NZ878P90z4 — Rennywise 🎃 (@RenGeekness) March 24, 2022

Leto is good, despite his more wacky antics as a person he is a commited performer that actually suits this role quite well.

How the role is written tho… https://t.co/JUhBqviRCc — Rennywise 🎃 (@RenGeekness) March 24, 2022

Not sure if anyone was actually expecting this to be good? — Cameron Howe (@CamzoOG) March 24, 2022

#Morbius, the man himself! 🧛‍♂️ A morbid Marvel movie of human/bat genetic-splicing and impressive visual effects to sink your teeth into. I’ll leave it at that, but Matt Smith is having a ball! pic.twitter.com/QWDqnuzOTp — Nev D'Souza (@nevdsouza) March 24, 2022

