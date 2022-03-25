If Morbius is a Living Vampire, the first reactions to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe spinoff starring Jared Leto are a stake to the heart. Seemingly set in the home universe of Tom Hardy’s lethal protector Venom, Sony’s Morbius sinks its teeth into the box office when the Spidey-less spinoff opens exclusively in theaters on April 1 (March 31 in the UK). But will audiences bite? Social reactions out of an advanced fan screening in the United Kingdom are calling Morbius — which stars Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson — “about as bad as you were expecting.”
“#Morbius is unfortunately not great” and “definitely not as fun as Venom,” tweeted critic and FANDOM writer Nicola Austin, who criticized the “shoddy” visual effects and a “formulaic plot” out of the 2000s. “Really confused at the future of the Sony Spiderverse following the post-credits scenes & the editing. Matt Smith is clearly having a blast though!”
Reads a more biting reaction from film journalist Sab Astley, Morbius “is about as bad as you were expecting. A 2005 plot collides with visually confusing CGI to create a bit of a snooze fest. But don’t worry, they’ve saved the worst for last. Featuring some of the worst post credits scenes you’ve EVER seen, Sony are off their rocker.”
More tweets, collected in full below, call the “boring and disjointed” Morbius a victim of butchering by a studio that “had no clue what they wanted to do with it — not that there’s a good film trapped in there.” Morbius is playing in US theaters on April 1.