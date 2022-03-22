Morbius: Jared Leto Teases Crossovers With More Marvel Villains in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe

Jared Leto takes a bite out of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe as a living vampire in Morbius, teasing the Multiverse “has officially opened” after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Trailers for the Spider-Man universe spinoff revealed the meeting between a fugitive Dr. Michael Morbius (Leto) and Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton), the villainous Vulture from the MCU-set Spider-Man: Homecoming. Another trailer referenced the anti-hero Venom (Tom Hardy), the lethal protector of the SSU, who crossed over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a mid-credits tag in No Way Home. Ahead of Sony’s Morbius, exclusively in theaters April 1, Leto hints at more sinister connections out of this corner of the Marvel Multiverse:

“Morbius is, and always has been, a standout persona in Marvel lore. There’s a lot of mystery around this character; it’s not a character who’s had a movie about him before,” Leto says in the new “Universe” featurette, above. “There’s an entire world to discover. In the film version of Morbius, he’s part of a much larger universe.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Leto continued, “The Multiverse has officially opened, and there’s all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up.”

After a Morbius trailer seemingly referenced the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home with a defaced poster calling the wall-crawler a “murderer,” Morbius director Daniel Espinosa confirmed a Spider-Man exists in this universe — and in almost every universe. Last year, a vignette appeared to contain Easter eggs referencing Spidey villains Black Cat and Rhino.

Leto joins an expanding universe set to introduce Kraven the Hunter (Bullet Train‘s Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Madame Web (Fifty Shades of Grey‘s Dakota Johnson). Sony previously revealed plans for more spinoffs centered on Spidey-adjacent characters Spider-Woman, Black Cat, and Silver Sable.

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson, and Jared Harris, Sony’s Morbius is playing exclusively in movie theaters on April 1.