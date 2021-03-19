Morbius Star Jared Leto Says Movie Is Part of Expanding Spider-Man Universe

✖

Believe it or not, but the way the cards are currently stacked means Sony's Morbius is one of the next blockbusters set for release in theaters. Currently tapped to hit theaters in March, the Jared Leto vehicle will officially be the first movie featuring Marvel characters since The New Mutants was released earlier this fall. In fact, judging by Leto's own words, it could be the first MCU-adjacent feature we've gotten since Spider-Man: Far From Home last July.

In a new promotional video released on the Sony Pictures Japan YouTube account, the star explained who his character — Michael Morbius, the Living Vampire — is and what he does. It was here Leto made sure to point out Morbius is very much part of an expanding universe revolving around Spider-Man.

"In the film, I play a new Marvel character that attempts to cure his lifelong blood design with experimental science," Leto explains. "In the process, I turn into a living vampire. That's a little bit about what's going on, and I think it's going to be a fun one and I can't wait for you guys to see it. It's an exciting role in an expanding universe, there's a lot for us to look forward to."

The initial teaser released for the movie surprised most fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Michael Keaton popped up in a post-trailer stinger. The actor is wearing the same prison jumpsuit his character Adrian Toomes is wearing at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, leading most to believe Vulture is appearing in the property.

Interestingly enough, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had a direct hand in helping produce Homecoming, though he's absent entirely from production Morbius. After Disney and Sony Pictures were able to come to terms on a new deal to share Spider-Man, the mega-producer seemed to confirm Tom Holland's Peter Parker could eventually show up in the movies set in Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters, like Morbius and Tom Hardy's Venom.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Morbius is currently set for release on March 19, 2021.

What other Spidey family characters would you like to see get their own movie franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!