Bloodshot Tops This Week's List of Most Watched at Home Movies

1. Bloodshot (Photo: Sony) After he and his wife are murdered, marine Ray Garrison is resurrected by a team of scientists. Enhanced with nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine - Bloodshot. As Ray first trains with fellow super-soldiers, he cannot recall anything from his former life. But when his memories flood back and he remembers the man that killed both him and his wife, he breaks out of the facility to get revenge, only to discover that there's more to the conspiracy than he thought.



Bloodshot is directed by David S. F. Wilson from a screenplay by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer. The film stars Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce.

2. Bad Boys for Life (Photo: Ben Rothstein. Kyle Kaplan. © 2019 CTMG, Inc.) Old-school cops Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. Newly created elite team AMMO of the Miami police department along with Mike and Marcus go up against the ruthless Armando Armas. Bad Boys for Life is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano.

3. Sonic the Hedgehog (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Sonic tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend -- a human named Tom Wachowski. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination. Based on the Sega video game franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog is directed by Jeff Fowler from a screenplay written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic with Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough.

4. Jumanji: The Next Level When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But the game is now broken -- and fighting back. Everything the friends know about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover there's more obstacles and more danger to overcome.



Jumanji: The Next Level is directed by Jake Kasdan from a screenplay written by Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. The sequel stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito.

5. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker When it's discovered that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die at the hands of Darth Vader, the rebels must race against the clock to find out his whereabouts. Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order's plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams.

6. I Still Believe (Photo: Lionsgate) The true story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss. I Still Believe is directed by the Erwin Brothers, based on the memoir of Jeremy Camp. The film stars KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Shania Twain, Melissa Roxburgh, and Gary Sinise

7. The Gentlemen (Photo: Miramax) Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes -- including bribery and blackmail -- from shady characters who want to steal his domain. The Gentlemen is directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant.

8. Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn (Photo: Warner Bros. ) It's open season on Harley Quinn when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big fat target on her back. Unprotected and on the run, Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask, his right-hand man, Victor Zsasz, and every other thug in the city. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. Birds of Prey is directed by Cathy Yan, written by Christina Hodson, and stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor.

9. Dolittle (Photo: Universal Pictures) Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude behind the high walls of his lush manor in 19th-century England. His only companionship comes from an array of exotic animals that he speaks to on a daily basis. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry friends embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. Dolittle is directed by Stephen Gaghan from a screenplay he co-wrote with Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, based on a story by Thomas Shepherd and inspired by the book The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle by Hugh Lofting. The film stars Robert Downey Jr. and features the voices of Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, and Marion Cotillard.

10. 1917 (Photo: Universal Pictures) Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers' brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. 1917 is directed by Sam Mendes, with a cast that includes George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

11. Little Women (Photo: Sony) Following the lives of four sisters, Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg, as they come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Though all very different from each other, the March sisters stand by each other through difficult and changing times. Little Women is directed by Greta Gerwig, based on Louisa May Alcott's 1868 novel of the same name. The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, Chris Cooper, and Meryl Streep.

12. Arkansas (Photo: Lionsgate) A series of mistakes leads to a deadly collision between two criminals and a drug kingpin in Arkansas. Arkansas is directed by Clark Duke from a screenplay he co-wrote with Andrew Boonkrong, based on the novel of the same name by John Brandon. The film stars Liam Hemsworth, Duke, Michael Kenneth Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Eden Brolin, Chandler Duke, John Malkovich, and Vince Vaughn.

13. The Call of the Wild (Photo: 20th Century Studios) Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail-delivery dog sled team, Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime as he ultimately finds his true place in the world. The Call of the Wild is based on the 1903 novel of the same name by Jack London. The film is directed by Chris Sanders from a screenplay written by Michael Green. It stars Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, and Colin Woodell.

12. Gretel & Hansel (Photo: Orion Pictures) A girl and her younger brother unwittingly stumble upon the house of an evil witch in the dark woods. Gretel & Hansel, based on the German fairytale of Hansel and Gretel by the Brothers Grimm, is directed by Oz Perkins. The films stars Sophie Lillis, Sam Leakey, Charles Babalola, Jessica De Gouw and Alice Krige.

15. Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (Photo: DC) Culminating a six-year animated journey that began with the release of Justice League: War in 2014 and featuring the largest voice cast in the history of DC Universe Movies, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War finds Earth decimated after intergalactic tyrant Darkseid devastates the Justice League in a poorly executed war by the DC Super Heroes. Now the remaining bastions of good—the Justice League, Teen Titans, Suicide Squad and assorted others—must regroup, strategize and take the war to Darkseid in order to save the planet and its surviving inhabitants. This is truly the war to end all wars, and only the victor will live to enjoy the spoils. Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is directed by Matt Peters and Christina Sotta and written by Ernie Altbacker and Sotta. The voice cast includes Matt Ryan, Jerry O'Connell, Taissa Farmiga, Stuart Allan, Tony Todd, Jason O'Mara, Rosario Dawson, Shemar Moore, Christopher Gorham, Rebecca Romijn, and Rainn Wilson.

16. Underwater (Photo: 20th Century Fox) Disaster strikes more than six miles below the ocean surface when water crashes through the walls of a drilling station. Led by their captain, the survivors realize that their only hope is to walk across the sea floor to reach the main part of the facility. But they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when they come under attack from mysterious and deadly creatures that no one has ever seen. Underwater is directed by William Eubank, written by Brian Duffield and Adam Cozad, and stars Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr., Mamoudou Athie, and T.J. Miller.

17. Rick and Morty Season 4 (Photo: Adult Swim) Buckle in for disappointment because there’s no way these episodes will be good enough for how long you waited. But maybe they will be? It’s season four! It’s sexy and smooth. Buckle in! Did I already say that? Definitely stay buckled in. Rick and Morty was created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. The voice cast includes Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, and Sarah Chalke.

18. Like a Boss (Photo: Paramount) Best friends Mia and Mel run their own cosmetics company -- a business they built from the ground up. But they're also in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a buyout offer from an industry titan proves too tempting to pass up. The beauty business is now about to get ugly as the proposal puts Mia and Mel's lifelong friendship to the ultimate test. Like a Boss is directed by Miguel Arteta, written by Sam Pitman and Adam Cole-Kelly, and stars Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, and Salma Hayek.

19. Knives Out A detective and a trooper travel to a lush estate to interview the quirky relatives of a patriarch who died during his 85th birthday celebration. Knives Out is written, produced, and directed by Rian Johnson. The film stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.