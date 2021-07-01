Robin Williams Mrs. Doubtfire Dress Sells For Thousands At Auction

✖

One Mrs. Doubtfire fan managed to get a piece of cinematic history in an auction this week. Darren Rovell reported that the iconic dress from the fire scene in the movie sold for over $25,000. A lot of Internet commenters marveled at that price, but it shouldn’t surprise most people. Mrs. Doubtfire is a movie that still garners a lot of nostalgia to this day. So, when fans saw a way to get a piece of the late Robin Williams’ career, they pounced. Sotheby’s has been a force as of late in auctioning off different pieces of film history. The movie also found itself in the spotlight earlier this year when director Chris Columbus mentioned that there was an R-rated cut of the film with Entertainment Weekly. Don’t worry people, nothing out there is going to ruin your childhood just yet.

Robin Williams’ costume in Mrs. Doubtfire when she burns herself at the stove sold for $27,645 yesterday at @propstore_com. pic.twitter.com/KR5u4axJeJ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 30, 2021

"The reality is that there was a deal between Robin and myself, which was, he'll do one or two, three scripted takes. And then he would say, 'Then let me play.' And we would basically go on anywhere between 15 to 22 takes, I think 22 being the most I remember," he began.

Columbus continued, ”He would sometimes go into territory that wouldn't be appropriate for a PG-13 movie, but certainly appropriate and hilariously funny for an R-rated film. I only [previously] used the phrase NC-17 as a joke. There could be no NC-17 version of the movie.”

"I would be open to maybe doing a documentary about the making of the film, and enabling people to see certain scenes re-edited in an R-rated version," he mentioned. "The problem is, I don't recall most of it. I only know what's in the movie at this point because it's been a long time. But I do remember it was outrageously funny material."

The director added, ”I think that that would be the best approach. I'm very proud of the film... I'm in a good place with Mrs. Doubtfire, so there's really no reason to do the definitive cut. The definitive cut of Mrs. Doubtfire is out in the world right now.”

