Mrs. Doubtfire Director Chris Columbus Confirms There's an R-Rated Version

Mrs. Doubtfire fans, your day is here, director Chris Columbus says that there’s an R-rated version of the film. Chatter around the beloved Robin Williams movie started last night as an old interview with the filmmaker began making the rounds on social media. The Snyder Cut of Justice League has released and people are believing anything is possible. Columbus actually joked that there were PG-13 to NC-17 cuts of the film somewhere around. He had to clear the air after those quotes from 2015 were taken as literal by tons of the fans on the Internet. Entertainment Weekly talked to the director about the film and how it was that even an R-rated cut of the film exists when Mrs. Doubtfire is usually viewed as a family comedy for the most part. Well, you can thank Robin Williams for all of this silliness as the beloved comedian couldn’t stop improvising bits that had to be left on the cutting room floor because of how close to the line they ended up being.

"The reality is that there was a deal between Robin and myself, which was, he'll do one or two, three scripted takes. And then he would say, 'Then let me play.' And we would basically go on anywhere between 15 to 22 takes, I think 22 being the most I remember," the told the publication.

Sorry, I am still stuck on people pretending to believe there is an NC-17 cut of Mrs. Doubtfire based on language. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) March 19, 2021

Columbus continues, ”He would sometimes go into territory that wouldn't be appropriate for a PG-13 movie, but certainly appropriate and hilariously funny for an R-rated film. I only [previously] used the phrase NC-17 as a joke. There could be no NC-17 version of the movie.”

"I would be open to maybe doing a documentary about the making of the film, and enabling people to see certain scenes re-edited in an R-rated version," he added. "The problem is, I don't recall most of it. I only know what's in the movie at this point because it's been a long time. But I do remember it was outrageously funny material."

The director concluded, ”I think that that would be the best approach. I'm very proud of the film... I'm in a good place with Mrs. Doubtfire, so there's really no reason to do the definitive cut. The definitive cut of Mrs. Doubtfire is out in the world right now.”

