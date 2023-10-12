Heels Showrunner Teases Possible Season 3 Storylines

Heels's showrunner is teasing some possible Season 3 storylines if they can find a new home for the show. Mike O'Malley talked to EW about what's next for Jack after that wild end to Season 2. He's in a pretty rough spot physically, and probably emotionally, after an injury like that. In fact, that development had a lot of Heels fans upset that they wouldn't see the direct continuation to Jack's storyline. Starz decided to cancel the series and it's currently looking for another home. Now, getting the boot used to be much more dire than right now. A comprehensive list of all the shows "saved" within the last year would be too long to compile here. So, maybe one day fans can look back at this weird period as they're getting ready for Heels Season 3.

"Listen, he's going to have to deal with the aftermath of that injury. Put it this way: He's not getting up and saying, 'Oh, I just got a booboo.' Or, 'I really wanted Ace to win, and that was the way I got over on Charlie Gully.' He is at that moment significantly injured," O'Malley said in the interview. "And the extent of what that injury is, we don't know. We're not about to go Friday Night Lights with this thing, because Stephen Amell is the star of our show, and the story is going to be about how there's something for him to work through."

Will Heels Find Another Network For Season 3?

O'Malley also talked to EW about the show's hunt for a new home. When the call with the bad with the bad news came, he was already expecting it. "I really do think it's going to have a life someplace else," the showrunner said of Heels's chances on the open-market. "We did not intend, nor do we intend, for [the season 2 finale] to be the last episode of the show." There is reason for optimism around the former Starz program. Stephen Amell continues to be a draw on television. Just a few weeks ago, people were calling for a boycott of the network because of what went down with Heels.

"Yeah, we are actively doing it right now. And some of the actors are still under contract. Obviously, the [writers'] strike just ended," O'Malley offered. "I couldn't have any conversations about this [until now], and granted, they just told me on Friday. But not only are we trying to [find a new network], I really believe the Starz executives when they say they want to see a future for the show too, because they did invest a lot in the show… I really do think it's going to have a life someplace else."

Stephen Amell's Hopes For Season 3

Before the second season started rolling on Starz, Stephen Amell told ComicBook.com that he had high hopes for the most recent outing. The star speculated on how things could progress in the future. "I remember reading the first script and going like, 'Okay, how is Jack going to deal with this?' He's had this massive success, but then he gets out of the ring and he he has nothing to show for it," Amell explained to us. "Sure, they've got some money and they can pay some of their bills, but he comes home to an empty house. It's in that moment that things start to change."

He added, "It's just all laid out there in front of him: what you're doing isn't working. So he just stops and he goes, 'Okay, it's not working. We're going to try and figure it out.' He has no idea how he's going to figure it out, but he's going to listen to people around him and ask for help and at the very least recognize that what his dad did broke him. He's got to himself back together."

Do you want Heels Season 3? Let us know down in the comments!