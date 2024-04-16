Liam Neeson's Naked Gun Reboot Adds Pamela Anderson

The Naked Gun Reboot film that's being spearheaded by Liam Neeson has added Pamela Anderson to its cast. Anderson is the first cast member besides Neeson to be announced in Paramount's reboot of the franchise; Neeson is reportedly playing the son of Lt. Frank Drebin (famously played by the late Leslie Nielsen) and it's expected that the reboot will skewer more modern police procedurals (like Law & Order). A 2012 Naked Gun video game took that route – and obviously police procedurals (and reboots) have continued to evolve since that time.

Pamela Anderson being cast in the Naked Gun reboot make be a sign that there will be a lot of familiar beats from the original films. Priscilla Presley was the first (and then regular) "bombshell" character that Frank Drebin met onscreen; however, the third film, Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, famously had sex symbol icon Anna Nicole Smith flexing her comedic chops in a big way – something many didn't expect to see from her. It will definitely be a draw to see Pamela Anderson returning to the screen to get funny – and its a savvy move by Neeson and co to cast her.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Rescue Rangers screenwriters Dan Gregor and Doug Mand were previously attached to write a new draft of The Naked Gun reboot, working from a script written by Mark Hentemann & Alec Sulkin. Akiva Schaffer (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) will direct and produce, with Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane also producing alongside Erica Huggins through their Fuzzy Door imprint.

What Is The Naked Gun Series About?

The Naked Gun franchise started out as Police Squad!, a short-lived 1982 TV series from the filmmakers who created Airplane!. While the show didn't connect with audiences in a big way, the 1988 film adaptation titled Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, became a massive hit at the box office, earning more than $150 million against a reported budget of just $12 million. Two sequels -- Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear and Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult -- followed in 1991 and 1994. Naked Gun paved the way for spoof-comedy films to continue to be a trend through the 1990s and 2000s, including the Hot Shots! films (spoofing '80s testosterone action films); Scary Movie (spoofing horror films), and all the genre-specific spoof films that followed (Not Another Teen Movie, Disaster Movie, Epic Movie, Superhero Movie, Vampires Suck, etc.).

The Naked Gun reboot has a release date of July 15, 2025.