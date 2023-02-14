Kevin Feige Confirms MCU Future for Moon Knight

The Fist of Khonshu has been asleep for almost a year. Oscar Isaac made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in March 2022 as Moon Knight, a split-personality crime-fighting avatar for the Egyptian god of the moon. This six-episode self-titled tale was initially speculated to be a limited series, but a last-minute change to call Episode 6 the show's "season finale" indicated that Marvel Studios has aspirations to run a sophomore installment. Regardless of whether a Moon Knight Season 2 happens or not, it is heavily-anticipated that Isaac will be back in the stained white cape and cowl at some point in either Phase 5 or Phase 6.

Marvel President Kevin Feige confirmed that speculation in a recent interview. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Feige vaguely alluded to more Marc Spector coming down the line.

I think there's a future for that character as we move forward," Feige said when asked about Moon Knight.

Moon Knight Season 1 did not exactly end with all loose ends tied up. While Spector was able to defeat Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow, the post credits scene introduced Jake Lockley, a third and more sinister personality within Spector's mind.

"There have been some specific conversations," Isaac told ComicBook.com this past fall regarding his Marvel future. "They were pleasant. The spilling of the details it that there's no details. We don't know [if there will be a second season], but we're talking about it."

Isaac emphasized that a second season will come down to the narrative.

"Truthfully, it's about the story. Is there a story worth telling? Is it interesting? Will I feel embarrassed about it when it comes out?" Isaac continued. "Is there something worth pouring everything you have into? With Moon Knight, that was very much about that. It's creating a structure so that every morning when the alarm went off, I couldn't wait to get to the set because I wanted to try something different."

"Something different" could be exactly what's in Moon Knight's future. Beyond a second season, Isaac acknowledged that there are also team-up possibilities for his Marvel hero.

"Whether [Moon Knight returns] in a group thing or maybe a great idea comes around for a season two or if it's a standalone film or whatever it could be, I think it's just approaching it in that kind of way," Isaac concluded. "It's the story first."

Moon Knight Season 1 is streaming in full on Disney+.