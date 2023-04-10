Rachel Weisz Gives Update on Melina in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Exclusive)

Actor Rachel Weisz made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2021 with Black Widow, and while subsequent projects have seen characters from that adventure return in various capacities, audiences have been left guessing about what Weisz's Melina has been up to in the years since. Especially with that film taking place years before the current timeline of the MCU, there's lots of possibilities for Melina, though Weisz thinks her character embraced a life of solitude back on her farm to spend time with her pigs. While we might not know when, or if, we could see Weisz in the MCU again, she can next be seen in Prime Video's Dead Ringers, which premieres on April 21st.

When asked by ComicBook.com if she knows about Melina making a return to the MCU anytime soon, Weisz confessed, "I don't. No one's mentioned her to me for quite some time. I think she's still living with her pigs that she experiments on. She loves her pigs, they're buddies."

Black Widow had a bit of a complicated release, not only because it took place in the years before Natasha Romanoff's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame that altered the overall trajectory of the MCU timeline, but also because its release was delayed due to theater closures related to the coronavirus pandemic. Its theatrical release was followed shortly by its Disney+ release, so the long-awaited adventure's debut was underwhelming compared to how much audiences were looking forward to the experience. Reports claim that the upcoming Thunderbolts film is set to serve as a spiritual continuation and feature the returns of various Black Widow figures, but it sounds as though we shouldn't expect Melina's return.

Luckily, audiences can see a double dose of Weisz in Dead Ringers.

A modern take on David Cronenberg's 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, Dead Ringers will feature Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes --including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics -- in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women's health care to the forefront.

Rachel Weisz also serves as an executive producer for the limited series, which is created, written, and executive produced by Emmy-nominated writer and playwright Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession, The Wonder). The series' ensemble cast includes Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy, American Horror Story: Asylum) as Genevieve, Poppy Liu (Hacks, Better Call Saul) as Greta, Michael Chernus (Severance, Orange is the New Black) as Tom, Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty, Saint Maud) as Rebecca, and Emily Meade (The Deuce, The Leftovers) as Susan.

Dead Ringers premieres on Prime Video on April 21st. Stay tuned for updates on Melina's possible future in the MCU.

