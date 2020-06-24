Keanu Reeves Is Back Filming Matrix 4

✖

The film and TV world has been thrown into unprecedented territory due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with countless projects being forced to pause production to help curb the virus' spread. While there's still a long way to go before things truly return to normal, it looks like one highly-anticipated production is starting back up again. TMZ recently revealed a series of photos from the set of The Matrix 4, which show Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and franchise newcomer Neil Patrick Harris arriving back on set. According to the report, the photos are taken from the film's Berlin production, after production was first halted in March of this year.

Considering the fact that The Matrix 4 was seemingly eyeing a July restart date to resume production, it seems like the film is ever-so-slightly ahead of schedule. That being said, the film's release will still be delayed almost a full year due to the pandemic, opening on April 1, 2022, as opposed to May 21, 2021.

The Matrix 4 will see the return of Reeves, Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith's Niobe, and Lambert Wilson's The Merovingian. Also joining the film are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, Brian J. Smith, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Andrew Caldwell, and Ellen Hollman.

“Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” Reeves said of the film in a recent interview. “That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

"When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift,’" Moss added. "It was just very exciting."

This sentiment was echoed by John Wick and Birds of Prey alum Chad Stahelski, who will be returning to the Matrix franchise to help choreograph a fight sequence.

"She comes with this set piece," Stahelski explained in a recent interview. "She comes with, 'This is the character. This is what’s happening. This is the conflict. This is where I need him to be emotionally or psychologically or whatever plot-wise at the end of this sequence. What do you got in your bag of tricks to make it absolutely crazy?' And that’s where we bring in the stunt guys and our choreographers," Stahelski said. "It’s literally just day after day of bouncing ideas off of each other. What’s the bigger, better, cooler thing? How do we help Lana achieve what she’s trying to do with whatever visual concept she’s trying to mold?"

The Matrix 4 will be released on April 1, 2022.

