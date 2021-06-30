Netflix's First Trailer for America: The Motion Picture Is Absolutely Bonkers

If you were craving a story about the American Revolution that took the history books as a light suggestion and threw in over-the-top battles, lethal technology, and a badass team led by a Wolverine-style George Washington voiced by Channing Tatum, well, Netflix has just the movie for you. It's called America: The Motion Picture, and if that description sounded wild, it really doesn't do it justice. On top of that, the film features a loaded voice cast, and you can see what we're talking about in the film's first trailer above.

We weren't kidding about that voice cast either, which features Andy Samberg as the traitor Benedict Arnold, Olivia Munn as Thomas Edison, Jason Mantzoukas as Sam Adams, Killer Mike as Blacksmith, and more, and you can check out the cast on the new poster below.

(Photo: Netflix)

The film is directed by Matt Thompson and written by Dave Callaham, with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Will Allegra, Tatum, Peter Kiernan, Reid Carolin, Thompson, Eric Sims, and Callaham all sharing producer duties.

America: The Motion Picture stars Channing Tatum (George Washington), Jason Mantzoukas (Samuel Adams), Olivia Munn (Thomas Edison),

Bobby Moynihan (Paul Revere), Judy Greer (Martha Washington), Will Forte (Abraham Lincoln), Raoul Max Trujillo (Geronimo), Killer Mike (Blacksmith),

Simon Pegg (King James), and Andy Samberg (Benedict Arnold). You can check out the official description below.

"In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — including beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a very pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. Who will win? No one knows, but you can be sure of one thing: these are not your father's Founding… uh, Fathers."

America: The Motion Picture hits Netflix on June 30th.

What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments or feel free to let me know on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!