Bird Box Barcelona Poster Released by Netflix

Bird Box Barcelona just showed off a brand new poster for the Netflix movie spin-off movie. A lot of viewers were surprised to see this project get announced, but the grip of revisiting this story seems a bit of a sure thing. In Bird Box Barcelona, Mario Casas and Nalia Schuberth navigate a world familiar to those who have seen the 2018 phenomenon. (Yes, it's really been 5 years since Sandra Bullock had everyone wearing blindfolds on social media.) Joining that duo are Georgina Campbell and Diego Calva. Alex Pastor and David Pastor are in the director's chair for Bird Box Barcelona. So, check out the poster for the long-awaited follow-up for yourself down below!

Netflix had this to say about the trailer: "From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows."

Don't look...



Bird Box Barcelona trailer coming tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/VhMRRaE7LB — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 27, 2023

Netflix Very Confident in Bird Box

Netflix VP of Film EMEA, David Kosse, previously said, "The original 2018 Bird Box continues to be one of the most popular films on Netflix and our new Spanish-language project presents an innovative way to expand the Bird Box universe. Alex and David Pastor presented an idea that will tell a broader story that we think that fans of the first film will enjoy."

"Bird Box became a worldwide phenomenon for being an intensely emotional story of a mother and her children fighting to survive a terrifying apocalypse," Chris Morgan continued in the statment. "In our new chapter, our incredible filmmakers Alex and David Pastor are boldly expanding Bird Box in a globally-connected way that only Netflix can deliver. The result is an intense, unexpected survival story with familial emotion and heart. I can't wait for audiences around the world to see the surprising mysteries that unfold on the streets of Barcelona."

What Happened In The First Bird Box?

Here's how Netflix describes the 2018 smash-hit: "When a mysterious force decimates the world's population, only one thing is certain: if you see it, you take your life. Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they'll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded. Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock leads an all-star cast that includes Trevante Rhodes, with Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich in Bird Box, a compelling new thriller from Academy Award winner Susanne Bier."

Did you want another entry in the Bird Box universe? Let us know in the comments down below!