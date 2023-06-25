Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Episode Titles Surface

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be making the jump to live-action once more with a new series coming to Netflix in the future, and the episode titles for the new Avatar: The Last Airbender series for Netflix have surfaced online! Avatar: The Last Airbender has gotten a huge revival in the last few years with not only Avatar Studios expanding the franchise with a slate of new animated projects, but also with this new live-action adaptation now in the works with Netflix. And fans finally got the first look at how it's all being developed so far as it gets closer to its release.

Avatar: The Last Airbender finally showed off a bit of what Netflix has planned for the live-action series earlier this month, and it was announced that the new series is currently in the works for a release some time in 2024. While that premiere on Netflix is unfortunately some time away still, episode titles for the new Avatar: The Last Airbender series have been spotted online that will likely give fans an idea of how Netflix will be tackling the events of the original animated series. You can get the breakdown below (as revealed by the WGA, and spotted by @AvatarNews_ on Twitter):

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Episode Titles Revealed

The reported episode titles for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender (notably not in chronological order yet) are as such:

The Last Airbender

Warriors

Omashu

Spirited Away

Into the Dark

Masks

The North

Legends

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be streaming its live-action series with Netflix in 2024. Albert Kim serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer with Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Roseanne Liang, and Michael Goi signed on as executive producers. The Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series stars the main cast of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai. You can currently stream the original Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series with Netflix and Paramount+.

How are you feeling about the way Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender series has been shaping up so far? Which of these reported episode titles sticks out to you the most?