Netflix's One Piece Will Feature a Long-Awaited Original Fight

Netflix's One Piece has rolled out its first trailer, and the anime fandom is still geeking out. It wasn't long ago the world go to see Monkey D. Luffy in the flesh as Netflix showed a bit of its adaptation. The Straw Hat gang is now set to share their live-action romp this August, and when it does, the show will feature an original fight we've all been waiting to see.

The whole thing was teased in the first trailer of Netflix's One Piece if you happened to miss it. There is a short blink-and-miss-it moment where Zoro is pictured fighting. Using his Three Sword Style, Zoro is seen taking out an enemy, and it is none other than... Mr. 7.

Zoro vs Mr 7 in One Piece Live Action



Release Date: 31 August 2023

— ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) June 18, 2023

Yes, that is right. Mr. 7 is going to pop up in One Piece at last. The manga teased Zoro's battle against the frontier agent, but we never got to see it. All we were told was that Zoro defeated the Baroque Works agent as Mr. 7 thought it was a smart idea to force Zoro into his gang.

Obviously, his plans did not go down as expected because Zoro won the fight. He went on to meet Luffy after being caught by the Marines and strung to a pole. We know the swordsman's story from that point on, but much of his early days remains a mystery. Now, it seems Netflix's One Piece will fill in one gap by bringing Zoro vs Mr. 7 to life. And hopefully, this additional scene is just one of several new ones added.

If you want to watch Netflix's One Piece when it drops, the series will go live this August. As for the One Piece anime, the series is ongoing and can be binged through Hulu or Crunchyroll. Its manga is also putting out new chapters weekly as Eiichiro Oda kickstarted its final act a few months back. You can read the One Piece manga on the Shonen Jump app, so for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

