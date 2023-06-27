Gal Gadot Reveals Update for Netflix's Red Notice 2 With Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson

Red Notice is remains the biggest original movie in Netflix history, and fans have spent the last year-and-a-half wondering when the sequel will finally arrive. The action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot broke records after it was released back in 2021, and Netflix quickly ordered not one, but two direct sequels with all three stars returning. We're now more than halfway through 2023 and the updates on Red Notice 2 have been few and far between.

Netflix hasn't shared anything in any official capacity, but Gadot recently confirmed that things are still moving forward. While speaking to Collider about her new Netflix film, Heart of Stone, Gadot revealed she has read the script and everyone involved is "very excited" about what's to come.

"We're all talking about it," Gadot said. "I don't know if I can say anything! I already read the second script and it's... whoo! We're all very excited about it."

Red Notice 2 Script Updates

Gadot's mention of the Red Notice 2 script is the first update we've had about the film since October, when producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia spoke to Collider about the future of the franchise.

"Well, we have a Red Notice 2 script and almost 3. The plan is hopefully if Hiram and I have our way that we would make those movies back-to-back," Flynn said. "But it's going to be all about the scripts and how we feel and how Dwayne, Gal, and Ryan feel about them. But that franchise is a blast and obviously Netflix really wants it, and Rawson [Marshall Thurber, director and screenwriter] is committed."

"Yeah, Rawson is working away, and we were just talking to him about it the other day," Garcia added. "He's deep in it and that's his baby. So, he's grinded away. We're excited to be able to get into it and see a new draft that he's about to deliver to us very soon.

How Many Red Notice Sequels Will There Be?

There are actually two Red Notice movies in the works, with Netflix moving forward on a pair of sequels, potentially to film back-to-back. As Flynn indicated, writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber is currently writing both of the films.

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot are all expected back for the Red Notice sequels, but there has been no news on when those films might go into production.