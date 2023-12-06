Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Shows Off Cast With Special Teasers

Yu Yu Hakusho is the next major manga and anime franchise getting the live-action treatment with Netflix, and Yu Yu Hakusho is showing off the members of its extended cast with special teasers highlighting some of their biggest moments to come! Yoshihiro Togashi's Yu Yu Hakusho manga first hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine over 30 years ago, and has since gone on to inspired a massively popular anime series. Now all these years later, the franchise is returning once more with a new live-action series taking it all in a new direction not seen before.

Yu Yu Hakusho's new live-action series with Netflix will be releasing around the world on December 14th, and teases that it will be a different story seen in the manga or anime iterations of the series. This is even clearer with all of the special teasers Netflix has released that show off significant moments for each member of the cast. With the new series taking a few bits from respective arcs to form its story, you can check out the special teases for the new Yu Yu Hakusho live-action project below.

How are you liking the look of Yu Yu Hakusho's live-action series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!