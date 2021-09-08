Don’t Look Up Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix

As the end of the year approaches, movie studios and streaming services are starting to rollout marketing for their prestige titles, films they hope will make some serious waves during awards season. For Netflix, one of this year’s potential critical darlings is Don’t Look Up, the new film from The Big Short and Vice director Adam McKay. With a star-studded cast headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and a plot about a hot-button issue like climate change, this dark comedy has the potential to be a major player in the 2021 awards landscape.

On Wednesday morning, Netflix unveiled the first teaser trailer for Don’t Look Up, which sets up the story and shows off its enormous cast. Just about everyone in this ensemble is a household name, and Netflix is clearly leaning into that with the film’s marketing campaign. You can check out the official teaser trailer above!

DiCaprio and Lawrence star in Don’t Look Up alongside Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

Here’s the official synopsis for Don’t Look Up:

“Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem – it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of anindifferentPresident Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical – what will it take to get the world to just look up?!”

Don’t Look Up arrives on Netflix on December 24th.