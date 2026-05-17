Netflix Finally Adds One of the Best Horror Sequels of 2025

Coming in as one of the greatest contemporary horror sequels, this cult classic has finally been added to Netflix as of May 16th. And while it hasn’t cracked the top 10 on the platform’s Most Watched list yet, it’s sure to make its way there in the coming weeks—a fact made all the more likely by just how loudly viewers sang the film’s praises when it initially debuted.

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The highly anticipated sequel to Black Phone, Black Phone 2, is nothing short of chilling, capitalizing on the terror that was first sewn in its predecessor. The leads of the first film, Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, and Madeleine McGraw, return in a story that centers around the lingering consequences in the wake of 13-year-old Finn (Thames), who became the only victim to ever survive the torture of The Grabber. Having killed his abductor and escaped, Finn is now faced with the knowledge that The Grabber is back and coming for his revenge—only this time, it’s against Finn’s sister, Gwen (McGraw). The Grabber seeks vengeance on Finn (Mason Thames) from beyond the grave by menacing Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw).

A Black Phone Sequel Wasn’t Necessary—But It Was the Right Call

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It seemed, with how the first Black Phone movie ended, that a sequel would be impossible. But director Scott Derrickson proved that wasn’t the case, somehow managing to deliver a continuation that, while not as sharp as the first, was just as terrifying. Critic Aglaia Berlutti says, “Black Phone 2 resurrects fear and mixes it with a supernatural air worthy of the 1980s. Scott Derrickson turns the return of the Grabber into a visual nightmare between the spiritual and the macabre.” This seems to be the critics’ consensus on the film overall, though some felt that the lack of necessity for a sequel overwrote the aspects that would make it a worthwhile watch.

Casual audiences were more impressed with Black Phone 2 than critics, rating the movie an impressive 82%. And while some agreed with the critic’s take that it didn’t need to exist at all after the fantastic ending of the first movie, most felt that it highlighted what worked about Black Phone and elevated it to an eerier place. “I expected a standard horror sequel, but the emotional depth and focus on family trauma really caught me off guard. What Worked: Derrickson’s tight framing and cold color grading use the snowed-in camp to create a super claustrophobic, grounded atmosphere. The haunting score perfectly underscores McGraw’s standout performance as Gwen,” said one viewer.

Are you excited that Black Phone 2 has been added to Netflix? Let us know your favorite moment from the movie in the comments. And don’t forget to see what’s going on over at the ComicBook forum.