Stranger Things Day Trailer Released by Netflix

Tomorrow is the big day, Stranger Things fans! November 6th is the official day for fans of Netflix's hit series to celebrate all things Hawkins, The Upside Down, and more. The social media accounts for the series have been teasing the "holiday" all week, and their latest post features a trailer for the online event which tells fans to "relieve your favorite moments."

"'tis the season, nerds. STRANGER THINGS DAY NOVEMBER 6th #strangerthingsday," the post reads. The trailer shows various footage from all four seasons of the show. The fifth season of Stranger Things is set to be its last, and it was originally expected to be released next year, but the production is currently on hold during the SAG strike. You can check out the trailer below:

'tis the season, nerds. STRANGER THINGS DAY NOVEMBER 6th #strangerthingsday pic.twitter.com/I3OhKSUaFz — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 5, 2023

A Stranger Things Prequel Is Coming To The Stage:

Earlier this year, Stranger Things: The First Shadow was announced. The stage play is coming to London's West End and is set in Hawkins, Indiana in 1959, and it is based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne, and Kate Trefry. The play will feature younger versions of the characters Jim Hopper, Joyce Byers, Bob Newby, and Henry Creel.

"We are beyond excited about Stranger Things: The First Shadow," Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement. "Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt. You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things. We're dying to tell you more about the story but won't – it's more fun to discover it for yourself. Can't wait to see you nerds in London!"

"The world and mythology of Stranger Things has enabled a rich and fertile ground for creating an incredible story for the stage," Sonia Friedman added. "The Duffer Brothers have built a huge global following for good reason, and a world-class creative team has built on their boundless imagination to dream up an unbelievably exciting theatrical event for our audiences. Set within the canon of Stranger Things, this new play opens in London, with the West End hosting the only place in the world to experience this new story – for now. I'm thrilled to reunite with my visionary long-term collaborator Stephen Daldry. Together, with our brilliant Netflix partners, we can't wait to welcome Stranger Things fans into theatre, and theatregoers into the realm of Stranger Things."

How Will Stranger Things End?

Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, recently revealed that their pitch for the fifth season was a tear-jerker.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Ross Duffer previously told The Wrap. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things is expected to return for its final season in 2024.