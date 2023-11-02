Netflix's One Pieces Passes Sex Education With New Ratings Record

You can doubt a lot of things in this world, but you should never turn your nose up at One Piece. Since its debut, the manga has proven time and again why it is so popular. Creator Eiichiro Oda has spent the past few decades crafting the seafaring story, and One Piece has hit a new peak courtesy of its live-action Netflix series. The show went live back in August, and it seems the show is outperforming hits like Sex Education for the service.

The update comes courtesy of Netflix itself as the site has given stat updates on One Piece since its debut. After 10 weeks on the air, One Piece has not yet left Netflix's Top 10 which says a lot about its popularity. To date, the series has more than 475 million hours viewed and 63.6 million viewers. And yes, the total number of viewers mention have seen season one from top to bottom.

This number is most definitely impressive, and the stats have given One Piece a victory over Sex Education. The latter series is another Netflix original, and its final season went live some weeks ago. In its first five weeks, Sex Education nabbed 312 million hours of playtime. During that same time frame, One Piece earned 430 million hours, and this bump happened despite the show's shorter run time.

Of course, One Piece is not a stranger to breaking records. When the show went live, it had a bigger global opening on Netflix than Wednesday or the latest season of Stranger Things. From North America to Asia and Latin America, Netflix users are all in on the live-action adaptation of One Piece. So luckily, the show has already been okayed for season two.

As for the One Piece anime, the show can be found everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. So for more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about season one of Netflix's One Piece? Are you ready for season two to go live?