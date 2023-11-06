Stranger Things Day Recaps the Series' Greatest Hits Ahead of Season 5

While the anniversary of the release of Stranger Things is in the summer, Netflix regularly honors the in-world event of Will Byers going missing in the Upside Down, with today, November 6th, marking the anniversary of that event. Both in honor of that date and to kick off its Geeked Week, Netflix has released a batch of new videos that reflect on the first four seasons of the sci-fi adventure, which build even more excitement for the upcoming fifth and final season. Due to the ongoing actors' strike, it's currently unknown when production on the final season of Stranger Things could resume. Check out the recaps of the first four seasons below.

Per Netflix, "On November 6, 1983, Will Byers went missing in Hawkins, Indiana. Long after the town gave up the search, his friends kept looking...and discovered a mysterious girl known only by a number: Eleven. She was alone, hunted, and extremely powerful. Eleven would stop at nothing to help them find their friend. Stranger Things fans everywhere celebrate November 6th as 'Stranger Things Day,' a special day to share their love for the world of Stranger Things. Here at Netflix, we're observing November 6th by looking back at the first four seasons, offering new teases on our social channels, unveiling limited edition merchandise online and in brick-and-mortar stores around the world, and more!"

there’s a first time for everything, even going missing in the woods 🥰 #strangerthingsday pic.twitter.com/89mfAIdgZy — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2023

let’s return to Stranger Things 2. Say it with me now: Bitchin’ #strangerthingsday pic.twitter.com/cf7BEJKmoa — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2023

GRWM to infiltrate a russian base under Starcourt Mall 🥰. It’s time to return to Stranger Things 3 #strangerthingsday pic.twitter.com/UalyOk7uQe — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2023

Stranger Things 4 (and Kate Bush) altered my brain chemistry #strangerthingsday pic.twitter.com/PilHGqRUxk — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2023

Stranger Things premiered on Netflix on July 15, 2016, and quickly captured the attention of pop culture. Thanks in large part to how it had a limited marketing strategy ahead of release and featured a cast of largely unknown young stars, the series felt like a complete discovery, made all the more effective by the compelling and ambitious blend of sci-fi, drama, comedy, adventure, and horror. With each passing year, the series only grows in popularity and has become one of the most beloved TV franchises of the past decade.

Not only does the following grow for the series each year, but so does the size and scope of each season, with last year's Season 4 being its biggest yet. While the first seven episodes were all over an hour, the final two episodes made for a total run time of four hours. Given not only the trend of the episode lengths but also that this is the final season of the series, we won't be surprised if Season 5 is the series' most expansive yet.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of Stranger Things.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!