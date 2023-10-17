Netflix Releases Geeked Week '23 Trailer Revealing Upcoming Shows

While Netflix makes a number of exciting announcements about upcoming programs on a regular basis, today the streamer has announced the dates for its upcoming Geeked Week, an event that focuses on genre titles that fans are looking forward to learning more about. This year's Geeked Week will feature all-new reveals about Rebel Moon, 3 Body Problem, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and much more. With a few more weeks to go until the event, the streamer has only released a brief teaser to build excitement for the event, while the actual kickoff will likely see even more exciting reveals. Netflix's Geeked Week kicks off on Monday, November 6th and runs through November 12th.

Per press release, "The wait is over! Netflix's Geeked, the ultimate destination for all things genre entertainment, is back with our third annual Geeked Week. Brace yourselves for an epic week-long virtual celebration filled with debuts, news, first looks, behind-the-scenes secrets, merch drops, and more fun surprises from your favorite series, films, animation, and games.

"Kicking off on Monday, November 6th (aka Stranger Things Day) and running through Sunday, November 12th, Geeked Week is the home for the hottest updates on 3 Body Problem, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Brothers Sun, Damsel, Devil May Cry, Leave The World Behind, Rebel Moon, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and even more jaw-dropping reveals. And we're kicking the sneak peeks off with our epic trailer."

While there are understandably a lot of titles that will be featured during Geeked Week that fans will be looking forward to, the event starting on Stranger Things Day will feel slightly bittersweet, given that we won't be getting any significant updates on the beloved series. Due to both the writers' and actors' strikes, development on the final season had been put on hold, and while the writers' strike has been resolved, there's no end in sight for the actors' strike.

The cast and crew of Stranger Things are just as hopeful for the strike's resolution as fans are, and even if we won't be getting substantial updates about that series, there will still be plenty more to look forward to at this year's Geeked Week.

Netfliix's Geeked Week kicks off on Monday, November 6th.

