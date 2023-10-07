Rebel Moon Photo Offers New Look at Deadpool Star's Major Villain

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire is the latest film from DC director Zack Snyder. The film is coming to Netflix at the end of the year, and fans first caught a glimpse when the trailer was released in August alongside news of its sequel's release date. Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Anthony Hopkins, and Ed Skrein. Skrein is known for playing Francis Freeman/Ajax in Deadpool back in 2016, and he will be returning to the world of villainy in Rebel Moon. Total Film (via Games Radar) recently shared a new look at Skrein in Rebel Moon while producer Deborah Snyder teased the already-planned director's cut.

"The difference [this time] is that we've planned for it... it's not an afterthought," Deborah Snyder explained to the magazine. "We're still tweaking, but they'll probably be 45 minutes to an hour longer, each one. You get more character. You get a lot more of everything. It's not just a few deleted scenes."

"EXCLUSIVE: The #RebelMoon director's cuts won't be like regular director's cuts," Total Film teased on Twitter along with the photo of Skrein. You can check it out below:

EXCLUSIVE: The #RebelMoon director's cuts won't be like regular director's cuts https://t.co/F5k8u593Bb — Total Film (@totalfilm) October 6, 2023

Zack Snyder Explains Rebel Moon's Influences:

Snyder recently spoke with Screen Rant about the looks in Rebel Moon and revealed he's avoiding repeating what he considers a funny costume choice in the original Star Wars trilogy.

"We try. I always laugh that in Star Wars, it just so happens that the native costumes of this weird Tatooine, this weird planet in the middle of nowhere, happen to be the fashion of the entire universe. I thought they were very particular," Snyder explained. "I guess that's fine. When you make a sci-fi movie, it's like, 'Okay, well, what is the world? What does the home planet look like?' They could all be wearing neon jumpsuits and who knows. There's a million examples. It could be 1984. It could be something. I like the idea of everything is terrestrially inspired because I feel like it makes it really relatable."

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter when the film was announced. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out."

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire is set for release on Netflix on December 22.