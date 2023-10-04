Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Rating Revealed

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire, Zack Snyder's upcoming, Star Wars-inspired film, has been rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association. Rumors have long held that Netflix wanted a PG-13 version of the movie, but that they are open to the possibility of an extended, R-rated director's cut to be release separately, not unlike what ultimately happened with Justice League. The movie was reportedly Rated PG-13 "for strong violence, sexual assault, bloody images, language, sexual material and partial nudity."

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, AnthonyHopkins, Ed Skrein, and more. It's Snyder's next big franchise following the success of his original zombie project Army of the Dead, also at Netflix.

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter when the film was announced. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out."

The movie started out as an epic, single-movie monster, and was subdivided into two films, titled A Child of Fire and The Scargiver. After the experience of Justice League, Snyder has reportedly worked out a deal whereby he will be allowed to release a director's cut that will be as long and strange as he wants it to be, while still providing Netflix with a version that's a little easier for casual audiences to swallow.

Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant.

Eric Newman, who produced Snyder's take on Dawn of the Dead in 2004, will produce this film, too. Ironically, Snyder's Dawn of the Dead was written by James Gunn, whose Guardians of the Galaxy generated dozens of think-pieces linking him to, and eventually asking him about, new Star Wars that might be in his future. For Gunn, the idea didn't hold any appeal, as he said he would rather create stories from the ground up...which is kind of what Snyder is now doing.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire is set for release on Netflix on December 22.