Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder Reveals One Big Difference From Star Wars

Zack Snyder's next film is coming to Netflix, and fans of the director are definitely excited about the film's release. The first trailer for Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire was released earlier this week in addition to the release date for the sequel. Rebel Moon is a sci-fi epic that was originally conceived as a Star Wars film before being turned into a Netflix original. Star Wars served as a major inspiration for Rebel Moon, including the costumes. In fact, Snyder recently spoke with Screen Rant about the looks in the film and revealed he's avoiding repeating what he considers a funny costume choice in the original Star Wars trilogy.

"We try. I always laugh that in Star Wars, it just so happens that the native costumes of this weird Tatooine, this weird planet in the middle of nowhere, happen to be the fashion of the entire universe. I thought they were very particular," Snyder explained. "I guess that's fine. When you make a sci-fi movie, it's like, 'Okay, well, what is the world? What does the home planet look like?' They could all be wearing neon jumpsuits and who knows. There's a million examples. It could be 1984. It could be something. I like the idea of everything is terrestrially inspired because I feel like it makes it really relatable."

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter when the film was announced. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out."

What Is Rebel Moon About?

Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant.

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, AnthonyHopkins, Ed Skrein, and more. It's Snyder's next big franchise following the success of his original zombie project Army of the Dead, also at Netflix.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire is set for release on Netflix on December 22. Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver is coming on April 19, 2024.