Glen Powell and Loki Creator Teaming for New Series Inspired by Eli Manning Sketch

Glen Powell is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After the actor appeared in Top Gun: Maverick, he starred in the box office hit, Anyone But You, and will be playing the lead in the highly-anticipated Twisters later this year. However, before he was reaching movie star status, many knew Powell best for his role as Chad Radwell in Ryan Murphy's Scream Queens. It was recently announced that Powell is not only returning to television, but it's another "Chad" role. The actor is heading to Hulu for a football-based series about Eli Manning's famous ESPN+ sketch.

According to reports, the new 20th Television series is called Chad Powers and was co-written and executive-produced by Powell and Loki creator Michael Waldron. Manning is also executive producing along with Omaha Productions' Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown, and ESPN. Waldron and Adam Fasullo are producing for Anomaly Pictures. You can read a description of the series below:

"When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday's college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers."

"We're both diehard college football fans," Powell and Waldron shared in a joint statement. "When we saw Eli as Chad Powers, we knew that was the way into a big, fun story about this world. We're excited to be part of this team, and can't wait to get Chad in the game."

You can watch Manning's sketch below:

"The love for Chad Powers has surprised me in spectacular ways," Manning shared in a statement. "I played 16 years in the NFL, but now when I'm in a restaurant or walking through an airport, it's not uncommon for fans to scream, 'Hey Chad!' I'm so excited to team up with my friends Glen Powell, Michael Waldron, and Omaha Productions to continue to tell the Chad Powers story and see what he does next."

What Is Twisters About?

You can read Universal Studios's description of Twisters here: "This summer, the epic studio disaster movie returns with an adrenaline-pumping, seat-gripping, big-screen thrill ride that puts you in direct contact with one of nature's most wondrous -- and destructive -- forces. From the producers of the Jurassic, Bourne, and Indiana Jones series comes Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, Twister. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the Oscar-nominated writer-director of Minari, Twisters stars Golden Globe nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing, Normal People) and Glen Powell (Anyone But You, Top Gun: Maverick) as opposing forces who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.

Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Twisters features an exciting new cast, including Nope's Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical), and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy).

From Amblin Entertainment, Twisters is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and is produced by Oscar nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic and Indiana Jones franchises) and by Patrick Crowley (Jurassic and Bourne franchises). The screenplay is by Mark L. Smith, writer of the Best Picture nominee The Revenant. Twisters will be distributed by Universal Pictures domestically and by Warner Bros. Pictures internationally."

Twisters lands in theaters on July 19th.

Are you excited about Chad Powers? Tell us in the comments, and stay tuned for more updates about the new series!