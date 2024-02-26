Twisters Star Glen Powell Promises Twister Sequel Is "Badass" Continuation of Concept

Twister fans got their first official look at the upcoming sequel Twisters last month with the film's first trailer, which finally shed some light on the thrills the follow-up film is set to offer, with star Glen Powell promising a "badass" experience for audiences. Powell and other members of the cast and crew have confirmed that the project isn't meant to be a direct sequel to the original movie, nor does it aim to remake the plot points of that 1996 movie, but instead serve as a spiritual sequel that aims to offer the same kinds of thrills as the crowdpleaser.

"I still don't know how to talk about it. All I can say is it's badass," Powell shared with PEOPLE. "It's really cool. The movie – I mean we have the best of the best in terms of actors and department heads on this thing. Lee Isaac Chung directed the hell out of it."

He added, "We just saw it and it's spectacular. I'm super excited to unleash it on audiences this summer."

Having previously starred in Top Gun: Maverick, clearly Powell knows a thing or two about finding ways to honor the spirit of an iconic movie without merely repeating what has already been done.

The sequel was previously described, "Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives."

Also starring in the film are Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney.

The original film was directed by Jan de Bont and starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt as estranged stormchasers looking to capture data from powerful tornados that could lead to exciting discoveries to aid in the development of early warning systems. The only issue, of course, was that to collect the data, they had to put themselves right in the middle of the "suck zone" of these deadly weather patterns.

Twisters is set to hit theaters on July 19th.

