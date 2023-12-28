Glen Powell Addresses Sydney Sweeney Relationship Rumors

Anyone But You star Glen Powell has addressed those Sydney Sweeney relationship rumors. The Top Gun: Maverick actor talked to Business Insider about the speculation that surrounded his co-star for this movie. During the press tour for Anyone But You, the actors were pictured together and appeared to be very close. Powell told the publication that this was by design. Sweeney saw the coverage and quickly pivoted to making it work for them. However, the Devotion actor was going through a tough breakup then, and it made his personal life a bit more difficult. Still, he's willing to give credit where it's due in this case for putting the spotlight on them and the project.

"I'll pretty much give Sydney all the credit for this. I don't have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off, but she's very smart. She's very smart. And look, Sydney and I do have authentic chemistry…" Powell admitted, before the interviewer affirmed that fact. He had more compliments for Sweeney. "I had such a wonderful journey with her on this thing. But in terms of actual dating and actually being together?," the star laughed.

"Well, look, the only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour. I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff," he continued. "It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like that because she's in a very committed and wonderful relationship and she's very happy. So it was a little harder for me."

Sweeney Got Saved By Her Co-Star During Filming

During Anyone But You there was one stunt that required Powell to step up for his co-star. The move got him some major brownie points with Sweeney. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actress described the pain she experienced getting bitten by a Huntsman Spider. Anyone But You has a hysterical scene where Sweeney is supposed to get bitten by the arachnid and let out a big scream. Well, that was good. But, the spider kept on going and Powell was the only one to take the entire event seriously once he saw her in pain.

"So, it's a Huntsman Spider, which is huge," Sweeney began during the late night show. "You're going to laugh after you see this. So, they told me it was trained. I don't know how you train a freaking spider. There's no way. So, we're filming and the thing just starts biting me. But, we're in the middle of the scene and I'm supposed to be screaming. Then, my screaming got a little serious.

"They thought I was making really serious dramatic choices in a rom-com," she recalled. "No one called cut. So, I'mm just standing there with a spider on my arm biting me and I'm screaming and just everyone is watching. Glen [Powell] was the only one who was like, whoa, I think this is a little real."

What Happens In Anyone But You?

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Sony Pictures dropped a new synopsis for the romantic comedy: "In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple."

