Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2019

The year is coming to a close, but Netflix is already preparing us for what awaits in 2019. Before everyone starts heading out on their holiday vacations, the streaming service unveiled the complete list of every title arriving in January.

There are some big name movies coming to Netflix on the first of the year, including Happy Feet, Black Hawk Down, Godzilla, and various others. However, the biggest addition on the day comes from Lucasfilm, as all four Indiana Jones films are set to stream on the service.

As you’d probably imagine, the month is packed with new Netflix originals, as the service continues to produce content at a historic rate. The final installment of A Series of Unfortunate Events arrives on January 1st, with Season 2 of Friends From College coming later in the month.

Perhaps the biggest announcement in the entire release is that the second season of The Punisher is “coming soon.” There is no precise date for the new installment at this time, but it’s definitely coming in January, which is massive news for Marvel fans.

Check out the complete list of titles coming to Netflix in January!

Coming 1/1

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the series’ third and final act, the Baudelaires will stop at nothing to solve the mysteries of the VFD and end Count Olaf’s relentless pursuit.

Across the Universe

Babel

Black Hawk Down

City of God

COMEDIANS of the world — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This global, first-of-its-kind, series will showcase 47 comedians from 13 regions in 8 languages in an unprecedented stand-up comedy experience. The groundbreaking series will feature a range of stand-up specials from comedians diverse in style, gender and ethnicity. Get ready to start the new year off with a laugh!

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Pan’s Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pinky Malinky sees the bright side of everything, including being born a hot dog. With his BFFs in tow, this little wiener takes a bite out of life.

Pulp Fiction

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight

The Departed

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a series of inspiring home makeovers, world-renowned tidying expert Marie Kondo helps clients clear out the clutter — and choose joy.

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

Coming 1/2-1/9

Avail. 1/2/19

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Avail. 1/4/19

And Breathe Normally — NETFLIX FILM

An Icelandic single mom struggling with poverty and a Guinea-Bissauan asylum seeker facing deportation find their lives intertwined in unexpected ways.

Call My Agent!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rising tensions prompt two agents to hatch a secret plot in a new season of showbiz antics with Isabelle Huppert, Monica Bellucci and Jean Dujardin.

El Potro: Unstoppable — NETFLIX FILM

A singer makes a splash in the Tropical music scene thanks to his good looks and magnetism, but must navigate tragedy and the trappings of fame to survive.

Lionheart — NETFLIX FILM

When her father falls ill, Adaeze steps up to run the family business — alongside her uncle — and prove herself in a male-dominated world.

Avail. 1/9/19

GODZILLA The Planet Eater — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

With the earth alliance weakened, Haruo weighs siding with the Exif, whose death cult is summoning a monster that can destroy the world.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Coming 1/10-1/15

Avail. 1/10/19

When Heroes Fly — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Years after a bitter falling out, four Israeli military veterans reunite and travel to Colombia in search of a loved one they’d presumed to be dead.

Avail. 1/11/19

Friends from College: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mistakes were made. Feelings were hurt. Life goes on. Now, with a wedding on the horizon, the gang tries to put the past behind them.

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

For years, the murder of Chilean protest singer Victor Jara was blamed on an official in Pinochet’s army. Now in exile, he tries to exonerate himself.

Sex Education — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Meet Otis Milburn – an inexperienced, socially awkward high school student who lives with his mother, a sex therapist. Surrounded by manuals, videos and tediously open conversations about sex, Otis is a reluctant expert on the subject. When his home life is revealed at school, Otis realizes that he can use his specialist knowledge to gain status. He teams up with Maeve, a whip-smart bad-girl, and together they set up an underground sex therapy clinic to deal with their fellow students’ weird and wonderful problems. Through his analysis of teenage sexuality, Otis realises he may need some therapy of his own.

Solo — NETFLIX FILM

In a remote area of the Canary Islands, young surfer Alvaro Vizcaino accidentally falls from a cliff. Seriously injured, he must fight to survive.

The Last Laugh — NETFLIX FILM

Retired talent manager Al reconnects with former client Buddy, a comedian who gave up performing decades ago, and urges him to go back out on the road.

Avail. 1/15/19

Revenger — NETFLIX FILM

A former detective hell-bent on revenge infiltrates a remote island serving as a prison for dangerous death row criminals in search of a brutal fiend.

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sebastian Maniscalco takes on life’s many annoyances with his singularly expressive approach in a live special based on his memoir of the same name.

Coming 1/16-1/18

Avail. 1/16/19

American Gangster

Avail. 1/17/19

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Avail. 1/18/19

Carmen Sandiego — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Carmen Sandiego returns in this series that follows her new international capers as well as past escapades that led to her becoming a super thief.

Close — NETFLIX FILM

To protect an heiress from highly trained kidnappers, a lone security expert must unravel a sinister plot — while striving to stay alive.

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Fyre Festival was billed as a luxury music experience full of social media influencers on a posh island, but the reality was far from the promises.

GIRL — NETFLIX FILM

In this award-winning drama inspired by a true story, 15-year-old Lara trains to become a ballerina as she transitions from her assigned gender.

Grace and Frankie: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the return of this Emmy winning comedy, two friends launch a scheme to get their old lives back.

IO — NETFLIX FILM

One of the last survivors on Earth, a teen races to cure her poisoned planet before the final shuttle to a distant space colony leaves her stranded.

Soni — NETFLIX FILM

While fighting crimes against women in Delhi, a short-fused policewoman and her level-headed female boss grapple with gender issues in their own lives.

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Award-winning architect Piers Taylor and actress/property enthusiast Caroline Quentin continue to travel the globe touring striking homes.

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this subversive comedy documentary series, rapper and activist Killer Mike and a team of funny correspondents explore socially relevant topics.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This season, the trolls get lost in wormholes, journey to the Fountain of Glitter, go for a ride in a submarine, play in the snow and more.

Coming 1/21-1/30

Avail. 1/21/19

Justice — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Instead of joining her father’s law firm as her family expects, Farah strikes out on her own as a defense attorney after returning home to Abu Dhabi.

Avail. 1/24/19

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Get a unique look inside the mind of an infamous serial killer with this cinematic self-portrait crafted from statements made by Ted Bundy.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Avail. 1/25/19

Animas — NETFLIX FILM

When her best friend starts acting odd after a strange accident, a young woman descends into a living hell where nightmare and reality are blurred.

Black Earth Rising — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A contemporary thriller that follows the difficult journey of a woman, a Rwandan orphaned by the genocide, raised in London by an adopted mother, trying to discover the truth of her past. The series examines the West’s relationship with Africa, set in a world of prosecution of war crimes.

Club de Cuervos: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chava and Isabel come to terms with their futures and the future of the Cuervos in an all-new season of surprises.

Kingdom — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a kingdom defeated by corruption and famine, a mysterious rumour of the king’s death spreads as does a strange plague that renders the infected immune to death and hungry for flesh. The crown prince, fallen victim to a conspiracy, sets out on a journey to unveil the evil behind it all and save his people.

Medici: The Magnificent — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

He already sacrificed his dreams of being an artist and marrying his true love. Will building and protecting the Medici legacy cost him his soul too?

Polar — NETFLIX FILM

The world’s top assassin, Duncan Vizla, aka The Black Kaiser, is settling into retirement when his former employer marks him as a liability to the firm. Against his will, he finds himself back in the game going head to head with an army of younger, faster, ruthless killers who will stop at nothing to have him silenced.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As the series comes to a hilarious and moving close, Kimmy has to choose between helping her friends, Titus (Tituss Burgess), Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) and Lillian (Carol Kane), and helping someone she’s never put first before: herself. This final season includes a double-sized “Sliding Doors” episode exploring how the main characters’ lives might have been different if Kimmy had never been kidnapped.

Avail. 1/27/19

Z Nation: Season 5

Avail. 1/29/19

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a new comedy special for 2019, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias discusses his teenage son, encounters with Snoop Dogg and an overzealous fan, and more.

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avail. 1/30/19

Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles 2