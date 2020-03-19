Everything Leaving Netflix in April

The April 2020 Netflix newsletter has arrived, and that brings both great and not-so-great news for its subscribers. On one hand, the monthly newsletter reveals every single movie and TV show making its way to the service in the coming weeks, and April’s incoming roster is absolutely stacked with exciting originals and beloved classics. On the other hand, however, the newsletter also includes the list of everything set to leave Netflix in April, and next month has some departures that are sure to disappoint more than a few movie lovers.
Nothing too big is leaving Netflix at the beginning of the month, with only two titles set to make their exit before April 15th. However, there are loads of good movies waving goodbye in the final days of April. This includes National Treasure, which was always going to make its move to Disney+ since it’s owned by the House of Mouse. The popular Nicolas Cage adventure will be leaving on April 29th.
Videos by ComicBook.com
On April 30th, quite a few popular movies are leaving, including Space Jam, which has taken a spot on Netflix’s Top 10 for most of March. Also leaving are films like Blade Runner, GoodFellas, Friday the 13th, The Hangover, Police Academy, The Shawshank Redemption, True Grit, and many more.
You can take a look at the full list of
Leaving 4/4/20
American Odyssey: Season 1
Leaving 4/8/20
Movie 43
Leaving 4/15/20
21 & Over
Leaving 4/16/20
Lost Girl: Season 1-5
Leaving 4/17/20
Big Fat Liar
Leaving 4/19/20
The Longest Yard
Leaving 4/24/20
The Ugly Truth
Leaving 4/29/20
National Treasure
Leaving 4/30/20
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
GoodFellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments!