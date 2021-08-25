Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2021
On Wednesday morning, Netflix revealed the full list of movies and TV shows that are being added to the service's library over the course of September. Unfortunately, all of that exciting news was accompanied by some bad news, as well. There are quite a few titles leaving Netflix in September, including a few major franchises that subscribers will hate to see go.
One of the most beloved comic book movies of all time, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, will be leaving Netflix on September 15th, just a day before all three seasons of Penny Dreadful make their exit.
On the final day of the month, September 30th, a slew of movie franchises and TV shows are exiting. The three Karate Kid movies on Netflix will be leaving on that day, along with the entire Austin Powers trilogy, the first two Kung Fu Panda films, and several seasons of Star Trek shows. It's a pretty massive departure day for Netflix.
Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix next month:
Leaving 9/3/21
Kicking and Screaming
Leaving 9/6/21
Midnight Special
Leaving 9/7/21
Ripper Street: Series 1-5
Leaving 9/11/21
Turbo
Leaving 9/12/21
I'm Sorry: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 9/14/21
Pawn Stars: Season 2
Leaving 9/15/21
Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2
As Above, So Below
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Leaving 9/16/21
Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 9/18/21
Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 9/26/21
The Grandmaster
Leaving 9/30/21
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Boogie Nights
Cradle 2 the Grave
Evil: Season 1
Fools Rush In
Insidious
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
No Strings Attached
The Pianist
Prom Night
The Queen
Star Trek
Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4
Star Trek: Seasons 1-3
Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7
The Unicorn: Season 1
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!