Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2021

On Wednesday morning, Netflix revealed the full list of movies and TV shows that are being added to the service's library over the course of September. Unfortunately, all of that exciting news was accompanied by some bad news, as well. There are quite a few titles leaving Netflix in September, including a few major franchises that subscribers will hate to see go.

One of the most beloved comic book movies of all time, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, will be leaving Netflix on September 15th, just a day before all three seasons of Penny Dreadful make their exit.

On the final day of the month, September 30th, a slew of movie franchises and TV shows are exiting. The three Karate Kid movies on Netflix will be leaving on that day, along with the entire Austin Powers trilogy, the first two Kung Fu Panda films, and several seasons of Star Trek shows. It's a pretty massive departure day for Netflix.

Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 9/3/21

Kicking and Screaming

Leaving 9/6/21

Midnight Special

Leaving 9/7/21

Ripper Street: Series 1-5

Leaving 9/11/21

Turbo

Leaving 9/12/21

I'm Sorry: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 9/14/21

Pawn Stars: Season 2

Leaving 9/15/21

Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2

As Above, So Below

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Leaving 9/16/21

Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 9/18/21

Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 9/26/21

The Grandmaster

Leaving 9/30/21

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Boogie Nights

Cradle 2 the Grave

Evil: Season 1

Fools Rush In

Insidious

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

No Strings Attached

The Pianist

Prom Night

The Queen

Star Trek

Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4

Star Trek: Seasons 1-3

Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7

The Unicorn: Season 1

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!