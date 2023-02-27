It looks like Netflix is about to expand the world of Pokemon for a new era. After all, today marks the arrival of Pokemon Day, and the team at The Pokemon Company dropped a big announcement on fans. It turns out Netflix is making an original new series based on Pokemon, and the stop-motion animated series will explore an original story set in the universe we all love. So if you want to know more, Pokemon Concierge is the name you need to know.

The announcement was shared earlier today during the Pokemon Presents event, and Netflix shared a first look at the show. The stop-motion series will be an original one that borrows elements of the manga, anime, and games all at once. It will also follow a slew of Pokemon as they vacation at a Pokemon resort, so you can expect to see some seriously cute faces in this series.

At this time, we do not know when Pokemon Concierge will be released, but Netflix is teaming up with The Pokemon Company to bring it to life. As for the stop-motion animation will be overseen by Dwarf Studios which has worked with the streaming service before. They helped bring Rilakkumma and Kaoru to life, so fans can expect some adorable visuals from this new series.

Of course, this is not the first time Netflix has worked with Pokemon. The service is the current home of the Pokemon anime in the United States as well as several other markets outside of Japan. And of course, rumors continue to circulate that Netflix is working on some sort of live-action project for Pokemon. No official word has been given on the latter project, but Netflix has certainly expanded its live-action adaptations as of late. In the realm of anime, titles like One Piece are on the horizon. But for now, Netflix is ready to explore Pokemon with a stop-motion aesthetic.

What do you think about this adorable new series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.