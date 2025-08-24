Netflix’s Biggest Animated Movie Is Finally Certified Fresh After Weeks of Dominating

Netflix really took over the Summer with their most watched animated movie of all time, and now it’s finally been Certified Fresh with Rotten Tomatoes after weeks of taking over their top charts. KPop Demon Hunters has been an absolute marvel with the streaming service since it made its debut. Although it was a project that had been in the works for nearly a decade, heading into its debut it didn’t seem to be getting traction with animation fans. That’s all changed following its debut, however, as it has become one of Netflix’s most successful original releases ever with the platform.

KPop Demon Hunters debuted in the top spot in their Movies chart when it first made its premiere, and held that spot for many weeks. It’s even gone as far as being the most watched original animated film with the streaming service in a little under two months following its premiere, and now it’s hit a new milestone as Rotten Tomatoes has given it the Certified Fresh stamp months after it has gotten the stamp from fans. Just add it to the massive mountain of accolades and broken records the film has gotten already.

KPop Demon Hunters Certified Fresh With Rotten Tomatoes

KPop Demon Hunters is now Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 97% with critics across 67 reviews, and 91% with audiences with over 5,000 reviews. This just further adds on to its success it has been experiencing with both the Netflix platform and even outside of it. The film continues to quickly rack up the views to the point where it’s now in contention to be one of the most watched originals with the platform of all time, and has even started to break records for Netflix in theaters thanks to a special re-release of the film.

As part of the celebration of its success, KPop Demon Hunters hit limited theaters across the United States this weekend with a special sing along version of the film. Not only are fans flocking to social media to reveal how packed each of these screenings are in their area, but the box office numbers are reflecting this as well as the film is on its way to becoming the very first #1 in the theatrical box office for Netflix on a whole. And that’s before factoring in all of its soundtrack’s success with the Billboard and Apple Music charts since the film’s release too.

What’s Next for KPop Demon Hunters?

Netflix / Sony Pictures Animation

KPop Demon Hunters has done so well that fans are definitely asking for more, and Netflix is reportedly hoping to expand the franchise with new sequels as well. Co-director Chris Appelhans opened up about the possibility in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly about the directions this story could be taking next because there was so much left on the table, “We were trying to do a non-origin origin story with a concept that’s brand new to people. What is it about these girls that brought them into HUNTR/X and made them demon hunters? What is each of their backstory? How did they get chosen? What is that journey like? There was really not a space for the movie to show all that. So we really had to make these choices of what is essential to the story, and that is the information that we will show.”

With this first film taking such a long time to develop before it was finally released, KPop Demon Hunters fans might be waiting for a while for a potential sequel. If fans want to see the franchise succeed in the same way, then it would be best to be patient and wait as long as necessary so that a sequel isn’t rushed out. We’ve seen the fruits of that labor already pay off, so it could very well succeed again with a second film.