Netflix Crowns Its New Most Watched Original Animated Movie of All Time

One of Netflix’s newest original animated movies has quickly become its most watched original animated movie of all time as fans continue to flock to it in the month since its release. Netflix has been increasing its offering of new animated originals in the last few years especially as anime fans have noticed an increase in licenses and original productions, and it’s been the same for its other animated works as well. But there’s been one juggernaut that premiered this Summer, and has seemingly only gotten bigger in the few weeks since its original debut earlier this June with no signs of slowing down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

KPop Demon Hunters first made its debut with Netflix back on June 20th, and quickly dominated the top of their Top Movies list in the United States and multiple countries worldwide. The film has gone on to such a success with the streamer that it has quickly gained even more traction in the weeks since, and has now been crowned as Netflix’s most watched original animated film of all time. Check out Netflix’s announcement celebrating KPop Demon Hunters‘ impressive new milestone below.

It's their moment!



KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix's most-watched original animated film of ALL TIME. pic.twitter.com/zHpijRAzT6 — Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2025

KPop Demon Hunters Takes Over Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters has only been streaming for a little over a month with Netflix, but has already garnered over 26 million views in that time. The film had been progressing towards this number pretty quickly as it has cemented its place in the Top Movies chart over the past few weeks, and word of mouth has been climbing to the point where curious fans are starting to watch it for the first time. And when they do, it’s likely that they are watching it again and again. This has led to all sorts of milestone success outside of Netflix as well thanks to its soundtrack.

Netflix is submitted the original track “Golden” for awards consideration, and it’s no surprise as to why as the single has hit the top of the Billboard Global 200 char and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts too in the weeks since the film’s streaming debut. The single was also the first #1 hit for an all-girl group on the Billboard Streaming Charts in its history, and that’s not even including all of the other records being broken by the fact that it’s a fictional group as well with its central HUNTR/X trio representing the soundtrack for the film.

Netflix

Will KPop Demon Hunters Get a Sequel?

Naturally, with all of this success with Netflix in the time since its release, fans are already asking for a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters. The film does leave room for a potential continuation as there’s still a lot of lore behind HUNTR/X and their wider demon fighting world, and its soundtrack’s success alone seems to be enough to warrant a follow up. But as of the time of this writing, Netflix has yet to announce any potential plans for an official sequel. If one does get announced, it’s probably going to take some time to actually premiere, however.

KPop Demon Hunters has been in development for quite a while as Sony Pictures Animation first announced it was in the works as far back as 2021. It’s safe to say all those years of work have been responded to with aplomb, and fans will likely be fine with waiting for as long as it would take for a sequel. Now that it’s Netflix’s most watched original animated film of all time, and its current pace puts it in the running to even be the most watched original film with the streamer, a sequel really could be in the cards.