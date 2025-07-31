KPop Demon Hunters: Netflix Has Plans For Sequels And More

KPop Demon Hunters hasn’t just become a success for Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation, the animated film has become a phenomenon. The movie focusing on a KPop band by day and demon hunters by night has become the most-watched animated movie for the streaming service, netting over twenty-six million views last week alone. With many fans falling in love with Huntrix and their colorful world, said viewers have been wondering what the future holds for this smash hit. Luckily, a new report has hinted that the trio is far from finished from both taking the stage and slaying demons.

In an exclusive reveal from outlet The Wrap, Netflix is planning not just to create multiple sequels to KPop Demon Hunters, but wants to expand on the universe with a live-action stage musical, a live-action remake, a television series, and more. The sequel films would be a part of a trilogy, according to one source, meaning that Rumi, Mira, and Zoey will have their work cut out for them despite the events that closed out the first film. Reportedly, Netflix realizes what they have with the animated movie, referring to KPop Demon Hunters internally as their version of Frozen, the Disney film that has become a juggernaut for the House of Mouse.

What Would a KPop Demon Hunters Sequel Be?

For those who watched the first entry of KPop Demon Hunters, you might be thinking what story would be in store for the singing trio since the film wraps its story fairly conclusively. Rumi, who struggles with the fact that she has demon blood flowing through her veins, overcomes her status and helps her friends take down the demonic boy band known as the Saja Boys. In uniting for the grand finale, Huntrix delivers a song that keeps the demons at bay once again, and the idol group once again continues their reign at the top of the charts. Of course, there are sure to be more demonic entities waiting to strike at mankind in the future despite their loss.

While KPop Demon Hunters rising the charts on Netflix is good enough news for the film, the soundtrack has become a massive hit as well. The movie’s album debuted as the number one soundtrack on Billboard’s Soundtracks chart while also arriving as number eight for all albums overall. Surprisingly, the movie hasn’t been confirmed for any sort of theatrical release though we have to imagine that there have been discussions at this point, and perhaps, one of its upcoming sequels might make its way to the silver screen. The future is looking bright for Huntrix, and it once again proves how big K-Pop has become worldwide.

Via TheWrap