KPop Demon Hunters to Become Box Office Leader Months After Dominating Netflix Charts

KPop Demon Hunters premiered on Netflix on June 20th and quickly became a global phenomenon, defying all expectations for a direct-to-streaming animated feature. The movie, which follows a trio of K-pop superstars who lead double lives as demon slayers, has dominated the platform’s streaming charts for nine consecutive weeks. Its viral success is fueled by a massively popular soundtrack, with songs like “Golden” topping the Billboard charts. Now sitting as the second most-watched Netflix movie of all time, the film has shown no signs of slowing down, amassing over 210 million views and steadily closing in on the top spot. The surprise hit is now translating its streaming dominance to the big screen, as KPop Demon Hunters is about to hit theaters.

The movie’s theatrical debut is a special two-day sing-along event, and it is already a massive success. According to projections (via Deadline), the limited theatrical run is expected to haul in over $15 million at the domestic box office. This figure would make it the box office leader for the weekend, surpassing the third-weekend earnings of the hit horror movie Weapons, which is projected to earn around $14 million.

The success is particularly noteworthy given that Weapons has been a box office force, on track to cross the $100 million mark domestically this weekend. While Netflix has a policy of not officially sharing box office data, these projections are based on incredible ticket sales, with over 1,000 screenings already sold out across 1,700 theaters. Even if the final numbers are not exact, they demonstrate the unprecedented success of KPop Demon Hunters.

KPop Demon Hunters Is Netflix’s Hottest IP Right Now

The stunning performance of KPop Demon Hunters has solidified its status as a premier franchise for Netflix, with extensive plans for its future already in motion. Discussions for a sequel are reportedly underway, with Sony Pictures Animation, the studio that produced the film, in talks with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans to return. Appelhans has openly discussed ideas for a KPop Demon Hunters follow-up, suggesting it could explore the backstories of the main characters, Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho), Mira (voiced by May Hong), and Zoey (voiced by Ji-young Yoo), which were intentionally left out of the first film to create opportunities for a larger narrative.

The plans for the universe extend far beyond a single sequel. Reports indicate that Netflix is aiming to turn KPop Demon Hunters into a major multimedia franchise, with ambitions that include a film trilogy, a live-action adaptation, a television series, and even a stage musical. This level of investment signals the company’s confidence in the property, which some inside Netflix are reportedly comparing to Disney’s Frozen in terms of its cultural impact and franchise potential.

The foundation of this success is the film’s organic explosion into the pop culture zeitgeist. The fictional K-pop group from the movie, HUNTR/X, has become a real-world music sensation, a result the director once considered a long shot. Plus, the soundtrack of KPop Demon Hunters has broken records, and the movie itself has earned critical acclaim, boasting a 97% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event is scheduled for a two-day theatrical run on August 23rd and August 24th.

