Kpop Demon Hunters Director Talks Sequels

KPop Demon Hunters has been a smash success for Netflix, with the platform referring to Rumi, Mira, and Zoey riding high on their runaway popularity. With the movie hitting theaters this week as a sing-along event, the animated film is selling out across the country and will potentially mean a longer theatrical run for the trio. While not confirmed for a sequel as of yet, it seems likely that Netflix will bring Huntrix back to the screen, and director Chris Appelhans is already thinking about where the band should go in the future.

In a recent chat with outlet Entertainment Weekly, KPop Demon Hunters director Chris Appelhans discussed ideas he and the team might have for future sequels, “We were trying to do a non-origin origin story with a concept that’s brand new to people. What is it about these girls that brought them into HUNTR/X and made them demon hunters? What is each of their backstory? How did they get chosen? What is that journey like? There was really not a space for the movie to show all that. So we really had to make these choices of what is essential to the story, and that is the information that we will show.”

Appelhans also discussed the balancing act for Huntrix’s first adventure on Netflix, “I think that was one of the hardest things we kept getting asked: ‘Please show us this.’ ‘I think the audience is going to want to know this or that. We just made decisions to be like, ‘Nope, that is not essential to this story for this movie, and maybe that can be shown some other time.”

Sequels Aren’t The Only Plan For Huntrix

KPop Demon Hunters isn’t only planning to release new movies, according to reports, as Netflix is aiming to introduce a brand new world to the franchise. On top of potential sequels, rumors have been swirling that a live-action adaptation, a television series, and a worldwide tour are in the mix.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly earlier this summer, the film’s director still is having trouble coming to grips with KPop Demon Hunters’ popularity, “It is truly surreal. Our goal has always been to create a K-pop group through the movie, but it was a dream, a long shot. We didn’t know if it could work. So to see HUNTR/X and Saja Boys on the Spotify charts… I feel so proud. It tells me we really pulled it off. I’m so thankful to the fans for embracing them.”

