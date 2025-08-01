KPop Demon Hunters Should Have Been a Full Anime

In recent years, animated movies have had a bumpy time. Theaters are overwhelmed with live-action remakes, new animated movies have been labeled as underperforming, and it feels harder than ever to find something in the animated category with depth or an interesting plotline. But Netflix has recently unleashed its answer to this problem with a movie of their own, Kpop Demon Hunters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Because of this, the sudden and intense popularity of KPop Demon Hunters seems like a bit of a mystery. This Netflix-exclusive film didn’t show in theaters, has a niche plotline, and uses a unique type of animation style. Despite this, the movie has blown up, with the soundtrack gaining as much traction as a big-artist album drop. However, there is one thing that holds KPop Demon Hunters back. Netflix movies tend to be fairly short, and the world presented in the film was so vast that it could easily have been an anime.

KPop Demon Hunters Takes Place in a Lore-Rich World

Play video

Sony Pictures Animation built an incredible setting in KPop Demon Hunters, in which a world is constantly being bombarded by soul-sucking demons. To fight these monsters and protect the people living their lives, a team of three Demon Hunters has been selected over the ages to battle against them. However, it’s not just swords and knives these Hunters are using to fight; they also have magical voices that protect the world and keep the demons at bay.

In KPop Demon Hunters, lead vocalist Rumi battles with her existence as a child born of the Hunter and Demon worlds. Together with her friends and bandmates Mira and Zoey, they must learn to embrace themselves and unlock their “golden” voice level.

Unfortunately, the film speeds through the early world-building and character backstories, spitting the information at viewers rather than showing it through engaged interactions. For example, the magic behind the Hunters’ voices is covered in less than three minutes of explanation delivered via a narrator. Rumi’s parents’ relationship is never explained, and the mentor who raised her and drove a sense of shame about her half-demon heritage is only on screen for a few minutes in total.

This lack of explanation makes many of the major plot points feel underwhelming, which could have been avoided if Netflix had chosen to make it more like an anime instead of a film.

An Anime Like KPop Demon Hunters Would Have Been a Hit

Image Courtesy of Netflix

With more time, Sony Animation could have explained the magic system through a training arc, given each of the girls a backstory with detail that could have illustrated what they had to overcome to make it into the Hunters, and it could have built up the Peril of the main villain.

Additionally, if Netflix had dropped episodes once a week, viewers would have a longer frame of engagement, helping the fandom grow. With more time and episodes, additionally, songs could have been added, and other characters could have been introduced to help flesh the story out.

One of the best examples of how the length of an anime could help with a show is with Rumi and Jinu’s relationship. Throughout the movie, viewers learn that the head of the K-Pop Boy Band, who rivals them, is a Demon. His story arc is rushed, making it hard to understand if viewers are meant to feel bad for him or generally distrust him.

The outcome of his storyline feels muddled, as he jumps from sincere and connected to personally motivated with very little time to recover. If the complexities of his personality were explored over a longer period of time and with greater detail, his connection to Rumi would be more than a song and a few rooftop hangouts, making his final outcome much more emotionally charged and intense.

Rumi’s Storyline Is an Anime Heroine On Fast Forward

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Of all the characters that would benefit from an anime-length show, however, it would be Rumi. The main protagonist of KPop Demon Hunters crams a lifetime of personal growth into an hour and a half, making her jump from manic K-Pop star with a secret to empowered half-demon feel forced in spots. Rumi has the same magnetic personality as Sakura from Cardcaptor Sakura or Serena from Sailor Moon, and she would easily make a powerful anime protagonist.

She also has room for more growth, as she never faced down her mentor or truly unlocked the secrets about her parents. This missing information makes her self-acceptance feel awkward and half-finished.

KPop Demon Hunters has such a wonderful concept behind it, and the only thing it lacks is time for the depth it deserves. The story is magnetic, the music is amazing, and the characters are charming and relatable. If the movie had been transformed into an anime, it would have been an instant hit on par with popular titles like The Apothecary Diaries. Unfortunately, without the staying power of new episodes and seasons, it is likely the fandom for the movie will burn bright and then fade away just as quickly.