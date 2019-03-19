Every Movie and TV Show Leaving Netflix in April

Towards the end of each and every month, Netflix releases two important lists pertaining to the month ahead. One reveals every movie and TV show getting ready to be made available on the service, while the other list shows all of the titles that are going to leave Netflix. This month is no exception, and Netflix unveiled both lists on Tuesday morning, bringing both excitement and disappointment to its viewers around the country.

There are plenty of awesome titles coming to Netflix, and you can check out the complete list of those titles here. But there are also several movies and TV shows that viewers love set to make an exit in April. Sadly, it includes quite a few hidden gems.

Here’s every title on its way off of Netflix next month:

Leaving 4/1/19

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther: Series 1-4

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Wallander: Series 1-4

You Only Live Twice

Leaving 4/4/19

Raw

Leaving 4/7/19

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

Leaving 4/13/19

Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 4/18/19

Silver Linings Playbook

When looking through this list, there are two franchise properties that will surely stand out. After having just added most of the James Bond collection over the last couple of months, some of the 007 films are already leaving Netflix in just a couple of weeks. For Star Wars lovers, there’s also the loss of the beloved Clone Wars animated series to contend with. The entire Clone Wars saga is set to make its exit on April 7th.

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!