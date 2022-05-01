Netflix Just Added a Bunch of New Movies to Start the Month

✖

A new month is officially here as Sunday marks the official start of May 2022. The beginning of a month usually means options being added to major streaming services, and May is no exception. New streaming contracts have kicked in and Netflix has added quite a few movies to get the month going, many of which are going to be exciting for subscribers to see on the roster.

Netflix got a lot funnier with the arrival of May, as the streaming service added not one, but three films in the Jackass franchise. Jackass: The Movie has joined the service along with Jackass 2.5 and Jackass 3.5, giving subscribers a ton of Johnny Knoxville and the gang to enjoy over the next few weeks.

There weren't just comedies added to Netflix this month, so if Jackass isn't your thing, there's a lot more to enjoy. 42, the Jackie Robinson biopic that stars Chadwick Boseman in his breakout role, made its way to Netflix on Sunday morning. Other new additions include Dirty Harry, Forrest Gump, Den of Thieves, John Q, Rambo, Road to Perdition, Menace II Society, and You've Got Mail.

Here's the full list of titles Netflix just added on May 1st:

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You've Got Mail

