Netflix Just Added a Bunch of New Movies to Start the Month
A new month is officially here as Sunday marks the official start of May 2022. The beginning of a month usually means options being added to major streaming services, and May is no exception. New streaming contracts have kicked in and Netflix has added quite a few movies to get the month going, many of which are going to be exciting for subscribers to see on the roster.
Netflix got a lot funnier with the arrival of May, as the streaming service added not one, but three films in the Jackass franchise. Jackass: The Movie has joined the service along with Jackass 2.5 and Jackass 3.5, giving subscribers a ton of Johnny Knoxville and the gang to enjoy over the next few weeks.
There weren't just comedies added to Netflix this month, so if Jackass isn't your thing, there's a lot more to enjoy. 42, the Jackie Robinson biopic that stars Chadwick Boseman in his breakout role, made its way to Netflix on Sunday morning. Other new additions include Dirty Harry, Forrest Gump, Den of Thieves, John Q, Rambo, Road to Perdition, Menace II Society, and You've Got Mail.
Here's the full list of titles Netflix just added on May 1st:
42
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love
A River Runs Through It
Are You the One?: Season 6
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
U.S. Marshals (1998)
War of the Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You've Got Mail
