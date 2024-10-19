Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 18th)

With the weekend upon us, a lot of movie and TV fans with a Netflix subscription are checking out the service to see what new titles it might have in store for the days ahead. The streamer has been on a roll so far in October, with past weekends bringing us hit titles like It’s What’s Inside and the new season of Outer Banks. That hot streak continues this weekend, as Netflix has a few major additions on the slate.

The weekend kicked off a little early for Netflix, with a couple of its biggest new releases hitting the lineup on Thursday. New seasons of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory and The Lincoln Lawyer were both just added to the streamer’s lineup.

Friday will bring the premiere of new original film Woman of the Hour, a festival darling that marked star Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut. You can check out the full lineup of Netflix’s weekend additions below!

Thursday, October 17th

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Eleven months into the One Year War in U.C.0079, top Zaku II pilot Captain Solari faces the Earth Federation’s new lethal weapon: the mobile suit Gundam.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

New dinos. New dangers. New allies. The Camp Fam goes global on a search for answers – and an elusive villain – that takes them all over the world.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Mickey takes on a personal and potentially dangerous case when he defends the person accused of murdering Gloria Dayton, his friend and former client.

Outside (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

A family retreats to an isolated farm during a zombie outbreak, but years of painful secrets take a toll as they navigate their desolate world.

The Shadow Strays (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

Skilled in the art of killing, a young assassin defies her mentor to save a boy from a ruthless crime syndicate – and she’ll destroy anyone in her path.

Friday, October 18th

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11

Happiness Is (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Turning forty was meant to be a low-key event for Princess, but when her best friend throws her an unforgettable party, her entire world is shaken up.

Join or Die

The Man Who Loved UFOs (AR) — NETFLIX FILM

In late 1980s Argentina, a reporter’s investigation into alien activity is nearly halted by a lack of evidence – until he decides to fabricate his own.

The Turnaround — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The documentary short tells the story of Philadelphia Phillies’ superfan Jon McCann, who helped inspire an unlikely 2023 standing ovation for Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, which helped turn the team around after hitting a major roadblock.

Woman of the Hour — NETFLIX FILM

An aspiring actress crosses paths with a prolific serial killer in ’70s LA when they’re cast on an episode of “The Dating Game.” Based on a true story.

Yintah (CA) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this documentary, two Indigenous women and their clans fight to save their land – and history – from being destroyed by an energy company’s pipeline.

Saturday, October 20th

American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3

American Ninja Warrior: Season 14