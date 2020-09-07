Netflix Has a Plan for Originals to Get Through Next Year

✖

While most of the entertainment industry has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix has found a way to thrive. The streaming service has continued to release brand new content every week over the last several months, proving itself almost impervious to the effects of the pandemic in the short term. The well of new Netflix originals will run dry at some point, if the shutdowns continue, but CEO Reed Hastings already has a plan for the future.

For now, it looks like Netflix has enough content already completed to take us through the end of the year. The Crown Season 4, which should be one of Netflix's most popular original installments in 2020, is set to arrive in November. The streamer even has content ready to go in 2021, like the third season of the immensely popular Cobra Kai.

During a recent interview with Variety, Hastings revealed that the company has plans that will take things through the end of 2021. Productions have restarted in other places around the world, which will allow for certain shows and movies to arrive more quickly than those filmed in the United States.

"This year, we’ve got The Crown," said Hastings. "[Season 4, premiering Nov. 15] and other originals; that’s all stuff filmed pre-COVID. Next year, we’ve planned out the year — we’ve got a great selection of content. It’s still more originals than this year. It’s not up by as much as we first forecast, but it is up on a year-over-year basis. Of course in Europe we’re producing, in Asia we’re producing. We’re all hopeful for a vaccine, so we can get back to more intensive work."

Fortunately, with as much content as Netflix has waiting in the wings, it's likely we won't ever see a gap in programming. The streamer has probably bought up enough time to get production on most of its titles up and running once again.

Netflix also has the option to buy content that was produced elsewhere. The Lovebirds and upcoming Millie Bobby Brown film Enola Holmes were outside productions purchased for distribution by Netflix. Cobra Kai falls under that same category.